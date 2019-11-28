BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419. 1010 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team out of the tunnel for the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU landed a Thanksgiving commitment from an offensive lineman who was once committed to Alabama.

Mississippi native Xavier Hill announced his decision on Twitter.

“The wait is over,” Hill wrote. “I’m 1,000% committed.”

Hill, the nation’s No. 25 offensive guard, according to 247Sports, is the second offensive lineman to commit to LSU’s 2020 class.

He joins Florida native Marlon Martinez (nation’s No. 41 offensive guard).

LSU now has 24 commitments in its 2020 class, which ranks second nationally behind Clemson.

Hill decommitted from Alabama on Oct. 3, and he also held offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

