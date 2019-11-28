LSU landed a Thanksgiving commitment from an offensive lineman who was once committed to Alabama.
Mississippi native Xavier Hill announced his decision on Twitter.
“The wait is over,” Hill wrote. “I’m 1,000% committed.”
The wait is over‼️ I’m 1000% Committed🐯#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/1liGpsf6wm— SCOOTER👁 (@xavierhill0) November 28, 2019
Hill, the nation’s No. 25 offensive guard, according to 247Sports, is the second offensive lineman to commit to LSU’s 2020 class.
He joins Florida native Marlon Martinez (nation’s No. 41 offensive guard).
LSU now has 24 commitments in its 2020 class, which ranks second nationally behind Clemson.
Hill decommitted from Alabama on Oct. 3, and he also held offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.