LSU will play Baylor on Saturday afternoon during its second game at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.
The Tigers began the round-robin tournament on Friday night against Texas, their first ranked opponent of the season.
Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Minute Maid Park in Houston
TV: Cox Sports Television and AT&T Sports Net
STREAMING: MLB.com
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Baylor is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — So. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-0, 2.19 ERA, 12.1 IP, 2 BB, 8 SO) Baylor — Fr. LHP Evan Godwin (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 8.2 IP, 3 BB, 6 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After making the best start of his career last week against Eastern Kentucky, Marceaux will face a team that beat Missouri 4-2 on Friday afternoon. Baylor right fielder Mack Mueller hit two home runs. Marceaux has shown talent during his career, but he needs to consistently give LSU quality starts. If Marceaux continues to pitch like he did last weekend, he will give LSU a chance to win every Saturday.