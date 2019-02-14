CLEARWATER, Fla. — The seventh-ranked LSU softball team stepped up in competition Friday and remained undefeated with a 3-1 win over No. 20 Oklahoma State in the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational.
LSU, which had outscored its first six opponents 73-2, trailed 1-0 after the Cowgirls (4-2) scored a run off starter Shelby Wickersham (2-0) in the third inning.
The Tigers (7-0) got their bats going in the fifth when when Amanda Doyle doubled and scored on Amanda Sanchez' single to tie the game at 1-1.
Shelbi Sunseri followed with her fifth home run on the year, scoring Sanchez to give LSU a 3-1 lead. Sunseri has 16 RBIs.
Sunseri came on in the bottom of the seventh and registered back-to-back strikeouts to earn the save.
Wickersham went 6⅓ innings finished with four strikeouts on the day and allowed four hits. Sunseri earned the save, her first in her career.
LSU plays No. 19 Oregon at 11:30 a.m Friday and No. 11 Texas at 3 p.m. The first game will be available on the SEC Network, while Game 2 will air on ESPNU.