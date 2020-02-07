Two games. Two saves. Two wins for the LSU softball team.

Tigers pitcher Ali Kilponen came on in relief for the second straight night to preserve a win as No. 11 LSU beat No. 13 Oklahoma State 1-0 on Friday at Tiger Park.

The victory came against a Women's College World Series team from last season.

“This was a big win," LSU coach Beth Torina said. "When it comes down to the end of the season, we’re going to look back on this win and still think of it as a good win. Oklahoma State is a good team, and they will have a great year, so this game will no doubt pay dividends as we move forward.”

On Thursday, Kilponen earned a save to help the Tigers edge Central Arkansas in their season opener.

Georgia Clark drove in the game's only run in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday when her single to left center field brought in Savannah Stewart from second base.

The RBI single was just the fourth hit for the Tigers as both lineups struggled to get any offense going.

That's not to say there weren't any chances.

After getting the first four batters out, LSU starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham struggled with her location, and Oklahoma State loaded the bases in the second inning. With arms warming in the bullpen, Wickersham forced Raquel Dominguez to line out to first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez, who then tagged Chyenne Factor for an inning-ending unassisted double play.

From there, Wickersham remained in the game and settled down, not allowing another baserunner until walking Alysen Febrey with one out in the top of the sixth.

The Cowgirls threatened to tie the game in the top of the seventh when they opened the frame with back-to-back singles by Michaela Richbourg and Factor off Wickersham.

Torina then called on Kilponen for the second straight night.

After Oklahoma State's Karly Petty laid down a sacrifice to move the runners up a base, Kilponen struck out Sydney Springfield — a transfer from LSU — and popped out Dominguez to get her second save in as many nights.

"It looks like we might have a closer," Torina said. "I better call (baseball coach Paul) Mainieri and ask how to manage this situation, I have no idea. She's pretty good in that spot and we won't hesitate to use her there."

Wickersham finished with four strikeouts and scattered four hits across her six innings of work Friday night.

The Tigers played mistake-free defense behind Wickersham, improving from Friday night when the committed three errors.

“I think that was the difference from yesterday to tonight is that we made all the routine plays tonight," Torina said. "We slowed down and we were able to make the plays, and that is the reason we were able to stay in it towards the end and give ourselves a chance to win.

"Obviously Savannah was a spark for us in the sixth and Georgia has had two good days, but the reason we were able to do that is because the defense played and made all the routine plays today.”

Oklahoma State's starting pitcher Sherry Eberle, a transfer from Virginia Tech who was the Atlantic Coast Conference's pitcher of the year last season, allowed the one run on four hits in her six innings.

"I thought it was a good battle and a good win," Torina said. "I liked that the pitching staff was able to keep us in it long enough to score. Their pitcher is very talented. She was throwing really hard. I think when it's all said and done at the end of the year this is going to end up being a big win."

LSU is back in action Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader at Tiger Park. The Tigers play Florida A&M at 1:30 before a 4 p.m. rematch against the Cowgirls.