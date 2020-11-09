LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday morning that the football team is dealing with another coronavirus outbreak ahead of its game against Alabama on Saturday.
Multiple players are in quarantine, Orgeron said, and starting players are also involved. Orgeron did not specify the exact number of players or which players are quarantined.
The outbreak has left LSU with only one scholarship quarterback available, TJ Finley, and the Tigers do not have any scholarship tight ends available, a source confirmed with The Advocate.
The news was first reported by The Athletic.
"Can't go into detail," Orgeron said. "It's a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that got COVID and we do have some players that are quarantined. I can't tell you the numbers. I'm going to let the doctors take care of all that. We're focused on playing Alabama Saturday night."
LSU's game against Alabama is now in jeopardy, and, according to The Athletic, the Southeastern Conference is expected to make a decision within the next 24 hours.
Multiple sources have told The Advocate that discussions have already begun on whether or not the Alabama game will be played on Saturday.
Postponing the game is complicated because LSU already had to postpone its game at Florida to Dec. 12 due to an outbreak within the Gators football program.
The SEC set up the Dec. 12 weekend as a landing spot for postponements, a week before the league's championship game.
There has been some speculation that postponed games could be played on the day of the SEC Championship Game, Dec. 19, but with No. 1 Alabama (6-0) likely to play in the game, it is unlikely that this option will gain any traction.
Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.