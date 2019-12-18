Marcus Dumervil, a 4-star offensive tackle out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, signed with LSU football on Early Signing Day.
Dumervil held offers from 46 schools including Florida, Louisville, Alabama and Ohio State. He is the nephew of former NFL standout Elvis Dumervil.
Marcus was uncommitted entering Wednesday, and he made his official visit to Baton Rouge in April.
Dumervil made his announcement live on ESPNU.
He said LSU's record-breaking offense and quarterback Joe Burrow's winning of the Heisman Trophy certainly played a factor in his decision.
"As you can see, Joe Burrow's done a fantastic job," Dumervil said on the broadcast. "After every achievement and award he gets, he's thanking the offensive line."
