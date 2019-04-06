As the sun began to dip Saturday evening, Paul Mainieri spoke to his team inside their Alex Box Stadium locker room.

LSU had just lost the first game of a doubleheader against No. 11 Texas A&M by committing five errors, something the Tigers hadn’t done in two years. Mainieri saw sadness on his players’ faces. He reminded them of the stakes for game two: a series win and first place in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division.

“Every game counts the same,” Mainieri said.

About an hour and half later, the No. 9 Tigers began the series finale. Playing much cleaner baseball, they took the lead in the third inning and never let go, winning 9-3 to take the series.

LSU (23-10, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) jumped over Texas A&M (25-8-1, 7-4-1) in the SEC standings. The Tigers are tied for first place.

Before any of this began, Mainieri flipped his weekend starters, pitching redshirt sophomore Eric Walker in the first game and freshman Cole Henry in the nightcap. He wanted Walker to throw during the day and Henry at night.

“I thought if things didn't go well during the afternoon game,” Mainieri said, “I'd want Henry pitching for the series in the evening.”

Things didn’t go well during the afternoon game. LSU allowed three unearned runs and lost 6-4, unable to outscore the results of its errors.

"That's the only time all year we've played bad defense," said Mainieri, who pointed out LSU's .980 fielding percentage before the series.

Walker’s velocity touched 89 mph for the second consecutive week, but he lost his command in the second inning. With two outs, he walked the ninth batter in Texas A&M’s lineup. He walked the next hitter, too, loading the bases.

"I feel like I didn't throw enough strikes to be effective," Walker said.

Then Walker gave up a double off the wall in right-center field. Texas A&M scored three runs, its only earned runs of the game.

The Tigers trailed 6-0 entering the eighth inning because four errors let the Aggies’ stretch their lead. LSU cut the deficit in half, and it put the tying run in scoring position with no outs in the ninth inning. But the comeback ended.

"It was a pretty tough loss for our kids," Mainieri said.

There was little time for brooding. After Mainieri spoke inside the locker room, first baseman Cade Beloso said the Tigers' mood switched without another word.

"That's not the way we're supposed to play," Beloso said. "Five errors is totally unacceptable."

The Tigers switched out of the purple uniforms they wore in the first game to bright yellow ones for the series finale. Henry stepped to the rubber a couple minutes after 7 p.m.

Henry hit the first batter of the game, and LSU fell into an early deficit when Texas A&M scored two runs during the first inning. But as Henry settled, at one point retiring nine straight batters, the Tigers retook the lead.

"Wasn't he phenomenal after that?" Mainieri said. "I think we're watching greatness develop in front of our very eyes."

With the bases loaded and no outs in the third inning, center fielder Zach Watson hit the ball hard at Texas A&M shortstop Braden Shewmake. The ball ricocheted off Shewmake, bouncing into left field for a what was ruled a double. Two runs scored. LSU took the lead when Cade Beloso hit an RBI single with two outs.

In the fifth inning, Watson roped his fourth home run of the year. The Tigers later added three runs, giving Henry more than he needed.

The freshman lasted eight innings. He struck out nine batters, tying a season-high. He wanted to pitch the final inning. He even convinced Mainieri to let him attempt a complete game.

"Oh my gosh," Watson said, "he was outstanding."

But as LSU added another two runs and Texas A&M changed pitchers twice, the time gathered between pitches. Mainieri decided to pull Henry.

Once the Tigers finished off the game, five hours after feeling the disappointment of a loss, they relished a series victory for the second straight weekend.

"Well," Mainieri said, "it was a good ending to a long day."