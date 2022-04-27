The first round of the NFL draft Thursday night could be a wild one.
There isn’t a lock at No. 1 like two years ago when Joe Burrow left his parents’ basement for the Cincinnati Bengals. Some figure it’ll be Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, while others predict Georgia’s Travon Walker.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is a choice candidate for the unpredictability that may come rolling out of Las Vegas. The poster child for volatility. The perfect mix of talent and temperature-taking that can change quite quickly over the course of 32 picks.
There are those who will tell you Stingley is the top cornerback prospect in the draft, and cornerbacks being worth their weight in platinum he will go as high as No. 3 to the Houston Texans. There are those who will tell you Stingley is second fiddle to former University of Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (he certainly has the better nickname) and will be drafted accordingly.
Whatever you think of Stingley’s draft potential, there’s no question it isn’t what it once looked like it could be. Back in 2019 he looked like the biggest child prodigy since Chopin, shutting down one top receiver after another as LSU marched to the national championship. There was talk then that when he came out, Stingley would be the No. 1 overall pick like Burrow.
He may be close. After all, as they say, it only takes one team to fall in love with you. Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com has Stingley going No. 3 to Houston (Devil’s Island, where they imprisoned Steve McQueen in “Papillon,” might be a better fate). But Chris Simms of NBCSports.com has Stingley slipping to the 23rd spot to Arizona.
“Derek Stingley and Kayvon Thibodaux,” Simms said. “Those two guys, to me, are kind of the wild cards and could go in the top 10. Most likely (they) won’t.”
Caesars/William Hill pegs Stingley’s over/under draft spot at 7.5, more in line with what ESPN’s Todd McShay and Scouts Inc. think of Stingley, who both have him as the No. 8 prospect. The latest Draft Network computer projections have Stingley going 10th to the New York Giants.
Stingley’s proponents in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, point to his higher draft stock because of an impressive pro day performance and the way he came across in team interviews. But there is the lingering specter of that Lisfranc foot injury that limited him to three games in 2021 after a spotty 2020 season. Seasons in which he had no interceptions after recording six as a freshman, including one in the CFP title game against Clemson. Seasons in which Stingley looked far less than fully engaged.
“He's one of the top corners in this class even though he hasn't been consistently great since 2019,” wrote ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who has him as the No. 6 overall prospect but behind Gardner. “This ranking is all about his upside.
“His freshman film, when he was one of the best players on LSU's national title team, is tremendous. He didn't play as well in 2020, but that can mostly be attributed to the entire LSU defense being dreadful. He has shown that he can lock down SEC receivers. There are going to be questions about his up-and-down play, but NFL teams will see more good tape than bad and draft him based on his ceiling.”
McShay, Kiper’s ESPN counterpart, isn’t so sure.
“If you go compare 2019 tape of Derek Stingley versus 2021 tape of ‘Sauce’ Gardner, I think you would side with Stingley,” McShay said on Mike Greenberg’s radio show “Greeny” on April 19. “Just slightly. They’re both great. You just worry about what happened the last two years. Checking out. Stingley not being as focused and inconsistent with his reads and aggressiveness. Optioning out of tackling at times and taking bad pursuit angles just to not have to mix it up. Then the Lisfranc injury, is it going to be something that bothers him throughout his career or is it just a one-time thing?
“That’s the bottom line with Stingley. You’re talking about a true freshman on a national championship team shutting down elite receivers in the SEC, shutting down his own receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, in practice every day. He’s phenomenally talented. It’s just what are you getting and how do you manage him to keep him checked in on a week in, week out basis.”
Stingley has done enough to merit a stratospheric draft pick. He’s also undone himself enough to tumble at least part way through the first round.
Ultimately, some team will bet that Stingley has first-round talent and they can can figure out the rest. But which team that will be is far from certain.