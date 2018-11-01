LSU placekicker Cole Tracy has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to college football's top placekicker.

The semifinalists will be narrowed down to three finalists, which will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 that includes coaches, media members, and former award finalists.

The finalists will be announced on Nov. 20.

No LSU placekicker has ever won the Lou Groza Award.

Tracy, a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College, won the Fred Mitchell Award — given to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NJCAA — last season after breaking every kicking record in Assumption history.

Tracy leads the nation with 21 field goals, and he leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring (87 points) and field goal percentage (91.3). He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, and he tied another for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia.

Here is the full list of semifinalists:

Cole Tracy — LSU

John Baron II — San Diego State

Tyler Bass — Georgia Southern

Massimo Biscardi — Coastal Carolina

Rodrigo Blankenship — Georgia

Jose Borregales — Florida International

Matt Coghlin — Michigan State

Dominik Eberle — Utah State

Matt Gay — Utah

Clayton Hatfield — Texas Tech

Cole Hedlund — North Texas

Logan Justus — Indiana

Connor Limpert — Arkansas

Chase McLaughlin — Illinois

Evan McPherson — Florida

Cooper Rothe — Wyoming

Jared Sackett — UTSA

Andre Szmyt — Syracuse

Ryan Tice — Central Michigan

Matthew Wright — Central Florida