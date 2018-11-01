LSU placekicker Cole Tracy has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to college football's top placekicker.
The semifinalists will be narrowed down to three finalists, which will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 that includes coaches, media members, and former award finalists.
The finalists will be announced on Nov. 20.
No LSU placekicker has ever won the Lou Groza Award.
The moment is cemented in LSU lore.
Tracy, a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College, won the Fred Mitchell Award — given to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NJCAA — last season after breaking every kicking record in Assumption history.
Tracy leads the nation with 21 field goals, and he leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring (87 points) and field goal percentage (91.3). He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, and he tied another for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia.
Here is the full list of semifinalists:
Cole Tracy — LSU
John Baron II — San Diego State
Tyler Bass — Georgia Southern
Massimo Biscardi — Coastal Carolina
Rodrigo Blankenship — Georgia
Jose Borregales — Florida International
Matt Coghlin — Michigan State
Dominik Eberle — Utah State
Matt Gay — Utah
Clayton Hatfield — Texas Tech
Cole Hedlund — North Texas
Logan Justus — Indiana
Connor Limpert — Arkansas
Chase McLaughlin — Illinois
Evan McPherson — Florida
Cooper Rothe — Wyoming
Jared Sackett — UTSA
Andre Szmyt — Syracuse
Ryan Tice — Central Michigan
Matthew Wright — Central Florida