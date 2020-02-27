INDIANAPOLIS — The question posed to former LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during Thursday's media session was innocuous.
It's a question asked of nearly every player at the NFL combine for their respective position group: "What separates you from the rest?"
Before jumping into specifics, Chaisson made a bold declaration.
"It's obvious," Chaisson said. "I'm going to be honest — I'm actually the most valuable player in this draft, when it comes to it. We all know that."
Chaisson likened his skillset to being multilingual in the workplace.
"When you hire somebody, do you want to hire someone who speaks one language? Or do you want to hire somebody that speaks three languages? I speak three languages," Chaisson said. "I can pass rush, drop in coverage and cover anybody you want me to cover, and I can play the run. No offensive lineman will ever just move me off the ball and bully me."
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Chaisson the No. 26 overall player available in the draft entering the combine, and projected him to be picked at No. 11 overall by the New York Jets, in his first mock draft of 2020.
The presumed No. 1 pick is none other than LSU's Joe Burrow, while the presumed No. 2 pick is Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.