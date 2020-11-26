The question put to Ed Orgeron started with a preamble:

“Coach, with it being Texas A&M and your first trip back there since that 74-72 game a couple of years ago …”

“You didn't have to remind me,” Orgeron said, the hint of a smile creasing his face during his Monday video conference with reporters.

When do you know a rivalry has arrived? When the wounds run deep. When the victories become campfire stories. When revenge is highly sought and the deliciously savored.

Saturday’s latest renewal of their ancient grudge won’t make anyone forget Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl or Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. But there is definitely something brewing here between LSU and Texas A&M that seems to grow and fester every season. To borrow a phrase from another great college football rivalry, Georgia-Georgia Tech, it’s clean, old-fashioned hate.

Even LSU center Liam Shanahan, the former Harvard man who is playing in his first LSU-A&M game, knows the deepening animosity between these two schools.

“This is definitely a rivalry,” Shanahan said. “We don’t like them and they don’t like us. That’s something that’s been made pretty clear to me. This is one we’ve had circled.”

The Tigers and Aggies have turned into the Southeastern Conference West’s newest bash brothers, taking a sledgehammer to each other’s psyches the past two years.

In 2018 it was Texas A&M, riding a string of calls that still sting LSU as unfair, borderline unconscionable, to an epic 74-72 overtime victory, followed by an epic on-field brawl. The win meant so much to the Aggies, their first since 1995 against the Tigers, they had the score engraved on the inside of the rings they had made for walloping North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl.

If that sounds odd, well, welcome to Texas A&M. This is the school that goes out of its way to diss ancient archrival Texas in its fight song:

Good-bye to Texas University

So long to the orange and the white …

Who does that?

Texas A&M also put the 2018 LSU score on its souvenir stadium cups for the 2019 season. After LSU routed the Aggies 50-7 (“We’re excited for Saturday,” former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said after the Tigers beat Arkansas the week before last November’s game. “Excited.”) some crank made an impressive picture of a fake cup with the score “7-50” on it.

Actually, Texas A&M had no need for that. Coach Jimbo Fisher had the security code to the A&M football complex changed to 50-7. The fact that story quickly got out to the world may have made the complex a little less secure, but hey, it was a great motivational ploy.

You can bet your mineral rights to the family oil well outside Mineral Wells or the family cattle ranch near Dripping Springs that the Aggies are itching for a little payback. The fact that A&M has had a three-week layoff entering this game because of coronavirus issues has the Aggies keyed up even more.

“Getting LSU does make it better,” said Fisher, LSU’s former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban and Les Miles. “I mean, as far as getting your guys’ (attention) because you know you know they’re very talented and very well coached.”

Texas A&M came into last year’s LSU game at 7-4, with four losses to four top-10 teams. The Tigers entered at 11-0 and No. 1 in the country in the polls and No. 2 in the CFP rankings.

The roles haven’t completely reversed for this one, but it’s close. LSU only got to 3-3 last week after rallying to win 27-24 at Arkansas. Texas A&M is 5-1 with a 41-38 win over Florida on its résumé along with a 52-24 thumping by Alabama. That loss has eliminated the Aggies’ margin for error in their quest for their first College Football Playoff appearance, but they did earn an encouraging No. 5 ranking in the first CFP top 25 released Tuesday night. A&M is out to prove it has at long last arrived back on the national scene as a major player, something the Aggies haven’t been consistently since the 1990s.

LSU is reduced to the role of spoiler this year, much like the Aggies were in 2019. A prohibitive two-touchdown underdog, little is expected of the Tigers in this contest. One could argue LSU’s first, best goal should be not to get embarrassed as LSU embarrassed A&M last year.

But this is a simmering rivalry, one where emotions and heart and yes, hate, can help carry a team to something better than themselves. It will take avoiding turnovers and controlling the ball as the Tigers did at Arkansas to the tune of nearly 42 minutes of possession time, something not easily done against the SEC’s second-best rushing defense.

“He hasn’t had to say much,” wide receiver Jaray Jenkins said of Orgeron. “We all know what this game will take.”

If this really is the bitter rivalry it’s growing into, take heart, LSU. Take care, Texas A&M.

After the past two years, we’re all excited for Saturday to see what unfolds this time.

Excited.