LSU's Darius Days (22) celebrates after sinking a shot against Maryland during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Darius Days stood clear of the wild scene unfolding in front of him, waiting for the right time to join the celebration.
As player after player dog-piled atop LSU point guard Tremont Waters after his clutch, game-winning layup against Maryland on Saturday, Days was content to soak everything in for a few seconds before getting involved.
“Little Tre was on the bottom of the pile, but I was still standing up,” a smiling Days said in the din of the Tigers’ locker room after a 69-67 win. “That was the first one I’ve ever been around on a basketball court. I was like, ‘Yay, yay,’ but I wasn’t getting on that ground.”
Wise beyond his years, Days wasn’t about to risk injury and add even more adversity to an LSU basketball team that — somehow, some way — was headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006 with its second-round NCAA tournament win over Maryland.
Waters made it happen when he used a screen from Naz Reid, split two defenders and avoided the outstretched hand of Maryland forward Jalen Smith, who, at 6 feet, 10 inches, towered over Waters by at least a foot.
When his underhanded scoop shot landed safely in the bottom of the net, it capped another magical finish for 12th-ranked LSU, which will go against No. 5 Michigan State in the East regional semifinals Friday night in Washington.
For a 15-minute stretch leading up to Waters’ shot, it looked like it was going to be touch-and-go again for LSU — which already had 17 games decided by six points or less this season.
When LSU looked like it was going to blow Maryland out in building a 15-point lead for the third time in the game, Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon switched to a 3-2 zone that befuddled the Tigers offense and slowed them to a turtle’s pace.
“Mark made a great adjustment,” LSU interim coach Tony Benford said. “We knew they were going to run the 3-2, and we had worked on it. But when you don’t have but one day to prepare, it’s tough.”
After Maryland went zone during an official timeout with 11:16 to play, LSU went cold from the field against Turgeon’s rarely-used 3-2.
The Tigers were 1 of 9 in that first stretch and went 5 of 18 with five misses from 3-point range as the Terrapins turned a seven-point deficit into a two-point lead with six minutes remaining.
“You’ve got to make shots,” Benford said. “At the end of the day, I don’t care what kind of zone it is … You’ve got to make shots.”
Benford credited assistant coach Bill Armstrong, who had done the scouting on Maryland, for making sure the Tigers were ready when it came.
“We talked about it before the game, ‘I don’t care if it’s man or zone or 3-2, we want to attack the paint,’ ” Benford said. “I thought we got away from it. Our movement wasn't very good. We called a couple plays out of the timeout and scored, but then I thought sometimes we settled too much.
“But at the end of the day, you've got to make shots and we made the big one at the end.”
Assistant coach Greg Heiar said Maryland played the 3-2 zone for only 30 possessions all year.
The Terps did it mostly against Michigan, which drew Maryland’s big-man tandem of Smith and Bruno Fernando away from the basket and found seams it exploited — like the Tigers did on the final play.
The play was set up when Reid, who lined up under the basket with Kavell Bigby-Williams, popped out to the free-throw line and set the screen on Maryland’s Darryl Morsell that gave Waters the opportunity get around the corner and make his way to the goal.
“It was open all game against the 3-2 zone,” Heiar said. “The middle was wide open.”
1. Meet the Michigan State Spartans (30-6, 16-4 Big Ten)
The No. 2-seeded Spartans are making their 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance and their first trip to the Sweet 16 since the 2015 season, when they made it to the Final Four. Michigan State is 67-31 overall in the post-season.
The Spartans tied with No. 3-seeded Purdue for a share of the Big Ten regular season title and won the Big Ten Tournament championship against rival Michigan.
To get to their Sweet 16 matchup with LSU, Michigan State went through No.15-seeded Bradley in the First Round and No. 10-seeded Minnesota in the Second Round.
This season's trip to the Sweet 16 is the Spartans' 14th in coach Tom Izzo's tenure. Since taking charge of the Michigan State program in 1995, Izzo has accumulated 604 wins and has led the Spartans to an NCAA Tournament appearance for 22-straight seasons. Izzo has coached the Spartans to seven Final Four appearances and one NCAA Championship.
3. Michigan State has history on its side, but ...
When it comes the LSU-Michigan State series, the Spartans have the edge on the Tigers. The sample size is small, however. That's because the two teams have only squared off once before.
The outcome? Future hall of famer Magic Johnson led the No. 3 Spartans over Jordy Hultberg and the No. 7 Tigers, 87-71, on March 16, 1979. If the date doesn't tip you off, that game was the mideast regional semifinal (the Sweet 16) during the 1979 NCAA Tournament.
Johnson and the Spartans would go on to beat Larry Bird and the Indiana State Sycamores in the NCAA Championship that year.
4. MSU's version of Tremont Waters? Meet Cassius Winston
It will be a meeting of dynamic, undersized guards when Tremont Waters and the Tigers square off with Michigan State and junior guard Cassius Winston (pictured above) on Friday.
Winston, measuring an inch taller than Waters at 6 foot, leads the Spartans in points, assists and steals -- just like Waters. He's averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 assists and a steal per game. He scored a season high 29 points against Nebraska on Jan. 17. He nearly matched that total in the First Round against Bradley, scoring 26 points.
Other players the Tigers will have to keep an eye on are junior forward Nick Ward (13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks), sophomore forward Xavier Tillman (9.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) and senior forward Kenny Goins (8.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks)
Injuries have done a number to Michigan State this season. The Spartans lost junior guard Joshua Langford for the rest of the season after he injured his left foot in a game against Northern Illinois on Dec. 29.
Kyle Ahrens (pictured above) is also out for the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan on March 17.
Though he's still active, junior forward Nick Ward is banged up a bit and playing in the NCAA Tournament after suffering a broken hand in February. he played 10 minutes against Bradley in the First Round and 20 minutes against Minnesota in the Second Round.
6. Michigan State's defense will be big test for LSU
The biggest advantage Michigan State will have over LSU is defense. While the Tigers have allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents this season, the Spartans rank 34th in the nation -- only allowing 65.2 points per game.
The Spartans will also have a slight rebounding advantage over the Tigers, averaging 40.5 rebounds per game to the Tigers' 40. LSU, however, averages more offensive rebounds (11) than Michigan State (9.5).
While Michigan State may allow fewer points, they're more prone to turning the ball over, which could bode well for LSU.
The Spartans ranked 181st in the NCAA in turnovers per game during the regular season, averaging 12.97 per game. To make matters worse, they've coughed the ball up more in the postseason at a rate of 15.5 per game. On the opposite end of the floor, they only registered 5.33 steals per game in the regular season (288th in the NCAA), which has dwindled to 3.5 in the postseason.
While LSU is only slightly more protective of the ball (10.5 turnovers per game in the regular season, 13.22 in the postseason), they certainly have the edge in steals. The Tigers ranked 8th in the regular season, coming up with 9.09 steals per game, and are averaging 6.5 steals per game in the postseason.