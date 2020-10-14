LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan would've been "doubtful" for Saturday's scheduled game against Florida, Ed Orgeron told reporters Wednesday morning.
Brennan did not practice on Tuesday and won't again Wednesday, Orgeron said, and it's possible that he could return by Friday. If the Florida game had been played, LSU could've faced its toughest opponent yet with a true freshman quarterback.
"We may have to," Orgeron said during the Southeastern Conference's weekly teleconference.
LSU's two true freshmen, TJ Finley and Max Johnson, both signed in LSU's 2020 class and neither quarterback has seen playing time yet this season.
Finley and Johnson are splitting practice reps 50-50, Orgeron said. Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 219-pound Georgia native is "more of a runner," Orgeron said, and Finley, a 6-foot-6, 242-pound Ponchatoula High graduate "has a strong arm" and has "had an excellent camp."
"I really think both of them are phenomenal young players," Orgeron said. "It's hard to distinguish the difference between them, they're both so good."
LSU's quarterback depth took a hit in the offseason, when former quarterback Peter Parrish was suspended and eventually transferred to Memphis.
Orgeron said Brennan was banged up in the 45-41 loss against Missouri, when the quarterback tucked his shoulder on a 7-yard run near the goal line in the first quarter.
Brennan rolled right in the pocket, veered down the right sideline and was slammed in the left shoulder by safety Tyree Gillespie out of bounds at the Missouri 2.
Brennan is "pretty bruised up" from the hit, Orgeron said. At halftime Brennan "was very sore," and "it was hard for him to rotate to throw the ball."
Two plays after the hit, Brennan threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall, and the junior quarterback went on to post a career-high with 430 yards passing and four touchdowns — 323 yards and three touchdowns came after the hit.
"He went out in the second half and didn't blink," Orgeron said. "I'm very proud of him."