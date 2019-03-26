The players turned around their hats in the ninth inning, trying to spark a dormant offense, but the superstition didn't help.
On Tuesday night, LSU got shut out by McNeese State.
The Tigers lost 2-0 at Alex Box Stadium. It was the third straight loss for No. 12 LSU, which it opens a three-game series Thursday at No. 4 Mississippi State.
The Cowboys have now beaten LSU (17-8) in three of the teams’ last four meetings.
McNeese (14-11) scored its first run in the third inning. As LSU starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard extended his longest outing of the season, the Cowboys loaded the bases with two outs.
Hilliard threw a wild pitch that skipped past catcher Saul Garza, who was making his third start behind the plate. Garza threw the ball to Hilliard at home, but the runner slid ahead of the tag.
After another walk loaded the bases, pitcher Clay Moffitt entered the game. He struck out a batter looking to end the inning.
The Tigers couldn’t retake the lead against McNeese pitcher Brett Payne, who entered the game with a 6.14 ERA.
Over Payne’s six innings, LSU collected two hits and struck out five times.
LSU put a runner in scoring position multiple times. There were two runners on base with one out in the second inning, but McNeese State a double play. Right fielder Antoine Duplanits reached scoring position in the fourth inning, but a flyout left him on base.
The Tigers had a chance to load the bases with two outs in the fifth inning. Shortstop Josh Smith hit an infield single with runners on first and second, but Garza overran third base. He was tagged out scrambling back to the bag.
The inning ended with Zach Watson, the team’s leading hitter, waiting in the on-deck circle.
McNeese didn’t score its second run until the eighth inning. LSU freshman pitcher Will Ripoll, making his second appearance of the season, let a runner reach third with two outs. The runner scored on another wild pitch.
Though LSU had to manage a pitching staff thinned by injuries, the Tigers also lost because of missed opportunities by their hitters.
LSU had chances to escape with a win. It put runners on the corners with no outs in the eighth inning, but it left both runners on base.
In the ninth inning, with the hats turned backward, the winning runs reached base with two outs. But as Brandt Broussard flew out, the final rally fizzled.