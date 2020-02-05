Three-star wide receiver Alex Adams, a Mississippi native, signed with LSU on national signing day Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Adams is the No. 65-ranked wide receiver recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he held offers from other schools like Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Adams is the third wide receiver to join LSU's 2020 class, including signed recruits Kayshon Boutte (nation's No. 4 wide receiver) and Koy Moore (No. 49).

Justin Jefferson, who set a single-season school record for receptions (102), and Thaddeus Moss, who broke single-season school records for receptions (42) and receiving yards (534) by a tight end, both left early for the NFL and are being replaced by top-rated talent.