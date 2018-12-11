lsuslufootball.090918_HS_2746
LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates LSU safety JaCoby Stevens' fumble return for 64 yards in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Bowl practice has begun for the LSU Tigers.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph practiced on Tuesday for the first time since he injured his hamstring against Arkansas on Nov. 10, although he returned from the injury to play against Texas A&M in the regular season finale on Nov. 24.

Joseph, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound true freshman, is a key player in the depth of the LSU secondary, since both of the Tigers starting corners will not be playing in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Central Florida on Jan. 1.

Kristian Fulton had surgery on his injured ankle on Nov. 30, and his status for spring practice is still unknown. Greedy Williams declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 2 and will not be playing in the Fiesta Bowl.

Patrick Queen practiced with the inside linebackers on Tuesday, rotating back to the inside after the LSU coaching staff experimented with him at outside linebacker in the last two games against Rice and Texas A&M.

Queen, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound sophomore recorded a total of nine tackles in both of those games.

