Bowl practice has begun for the LSU Tigers.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph practiced on Tuesday for the first time since he injured his hamstring against Arkansas on Nov. 10, although he returned from the injury to play against Texas A&M in the regular season finale on Nov. 24.

Joseph, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound true freshman, is a key player in the depth of the LSU secondary, since both of the Tigers starting corners will not be playing in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Central Florida on Jan. 1.

CB Kelvin Joseph (1) is practicing. Dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of the regular season and would be helping with depth with Fulton and Greedy out. #LSU pic.twitter.com/bm9iP4cFTT — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 11, 2018

Kristian Fulton had surgery on his injured ankle on Nov. 30, and his status for spring practice is still unknown. Greedy Williams declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 2 and will not be playing in the Fiesta Bowl.

Patrick Queen practiced with the inside linebackers on Tuesday, rotating back to the inside after the LSU coaching staff experimented with him at outside linebacker in the last two games against Rice and Texas A&M.

Patrick Queen is back practicing with the inside linebackers. Spent the last two games at OLB.#LSU pic.twitter.com/QCmuFhcbOv — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 11, 2018

Queen, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound sophomore recorded a total of nine tackles in both of those games.

