LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin will opt out of the 2020 college football season, a source confirmed with The Advocate Monday afternoon.
Shelvin was expected to start at defensive tackle in new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 scheme, and the 6-foot-3, 246-pound junior is expected to be one of the top defensive linemen taken in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Lafayette native appeared to confirm his departure on Twitter later Monday afternoon, writing only a subtle message: "All for the best!"
Shelvin is yet another key departure from LSU's roster, which, now only has five total returning starters from the lineup that won the College Football Playoff national championship in January.
The news came mere hours after star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made his withdrawal official. Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, was LSU's top playmakers, and he broke Southeastern Conference records with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
"This is what's best for my family," Chase wrote in a post on Twitter.
The Southeastern Conference announced in mid-July that players could sit out the 2020 season and still keep their scholarships. Shelvin is the third projected starter to opt out, the fourth total from LSU's roster.
In early August, defensive lineman Neil Farrell, a key rotational piece in the front seven, became the first player to make such a decision. Weeks later, starting nickel safety Kary Vincent declared he was also sitting the season out.
Farrell is the only player in the group expected to return to Baton Rouge in 2021.
What remains for this season is a reconstruction toll that seemingly adds up by the week for LSU coach Ed Orgeron.
A defensive line specialist by trade, Orgeron planned on having a front that attacked the backfield more — a tenacious and disruptive line that would produce more sacks and tackles for loss. It's part of the reason he hired Pelini, who ran such a defense when LSU won the national championship in 2007.
Shelvin was supposed to be an essential piece. Orgeron has long compared him to College Football Hall of Fame tackle Glenn Dorsey, and, in 2019, former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda used Shelvin as a dominant force at nose tackle to create advantageous mismatches.
Shelvin's statistics — 39 total tackles, three tackles for loss — weren't gaudy, and he was left off all the major award listings and all-star teams. He was expected to boost his numbers this season, and he was named among 85 players to the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list — the award Dorsey won at LSU in 2007.
Who will replace Shelvin? Since preseason camp opened Aug. 17, Orgeron has been optimistic about LSU's depth at defensive tackle. Former starting defensive end Glen Logan has moved inside to tackle, and it's possible that he pushes for starting time.
However, Siaki "Apu" Ika is more built like Shelvin. A powerful former nose tackle listed at 6-foot-3, 346 pounds, Ika shared Shelvin's struggle to keep his playing weight down; but he showed promise in 13 games last season with 17 tackles and 1½ tackles for loss.
Orgeron has also repeatedly praised true freshmen Jacobian Guillory and Jaquelin Roy, both four-star recruits who were going to see plenty of playing time anyway.
"I think with the defensive line, we have a lot of depth," Orgeron said when preseason camp opened. "We can rotate those guys."
