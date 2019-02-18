LSU football now has the nation's top-ranked recruiting class of 2020, according to 247Sports.

A Monday evening defensive line commitment pushed the Tigers over the edge from No. 2.

Four-star Alec Bryant, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound Texas native who is the nation's No. 9 weak-side defensive end according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter.

Nearly an hour after Tigers coach Ed Orgeron tweeted his trademark "Hold That Tiger!" signal that LSU had landed another commitment, Bryant replied to Orgeron's message coyly with a message that said "wassup?"

Bryant, who attends Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas, was named first-team Class 5A All-State after his junior season in 2018, when he recorded 49 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The Sharks lost 27-17 in the state championship game to Highland Park.

LSU’s 2020 class ranks now has 11 committed athletes. Bryant is the first defensive end to commit to LSU and the school's fourth defensive lineman in the class, along with tackles University High’s Jaquelin Roy (No. 16 in nation), Haynesville High’s CamRon Jackson (No. 24) and California-native Jordan Berry (No. 33).

Berry announced his commitment Saturday.

Taking the top spot in recruiting would be a major coup for Orgeron and LSU, which hasn't claimed the No. 1 ranking on 247Sports since 2009 under former coach Les Miles. LSU ranked No. 2 in both 2014 and 2016.

In 2020, LSU leads, in order, Alabama, Miami, Florida and Ohio State in the top 5. The Tigers' class is led by major commitments that includes the nation's top corner, California native Elias Ricks, and nine four-star players.

Defensive line was a major focus for Orgeron in the 2019 class, when LSU signed four total linemen (two tackles, two defensive ends), although the Tigers lost their recruiting battle to Alabama over Amite High's highly coveted tackle, Ishmael Sopsher.