As the beginning of college baseball season approaches this weekend, see the top pitchers and position players in the Southeastern Conference for the 2020 season.

PITCHERS

Emerson Hancock

RHP, Georgia, Jr.

Possibly the first pick in the Major League Baseball draft this summer, Hancock has paired an upper-90s fastball with three plus pitches. Hancock went 8-3 last season with a 1.99 ERA, the lowest by a Georgia starter since 1977. Opponents batted .185 against him as Hancock notched 97 strikeouts.

Asa Lacy

LHP, Texas A&M, Jr.

The top left-handed pitcher in college baseball this season, Lacy has a sub-3.00 career ERA. After moving into the starting rotation last year, Lacy went 8-4 while recording 130 strikeouts. He allowed fewer hits per nine innings (4.97) than any Division I pitcher. He will start on Friday nights.

Kumar Rocker

RHP, Vanderbilt, So.

Rocker pitched his best near the end of his freshman season. He threw a no-hitter during the NCAA Super Regional, then he earned College World Series Most Outstanding Player as he went 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA and Vanderbilt won the national championship. Rocker’s postseason bodes well for his sophomore year.

Daniel Cabrera may lead LSU to the College World Series by staying within himself Daniel Cabrera enters the most pivotal season of his college career with a deeper understanding of himself. If he maximizes his talent, the junior right fielder can strengthen his draft stock and help lead LSU to the College World Series for the first time since 2017.

POSITION PLAYERS

Austin Martin

3B, Vanderbilt, Jr.

Often playing as the leadoff hitter on Vanderbilt’s national championship team, Martin captured the SEC batting title last season with his .392 average. He led the nation with 87 runs scored, and he has the versatility to start almost any position, including center field. Martin also hit 10 home runs last season.

Heston Kjerstad

OF, Arkansas, Jr.

Kjerstad established himself as one of the best pure hitters in the country the last two seasons. He finished his sophomore year batting .327 with 13 doubles and 17 home runs, then he led the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer in hitting. Kjerstad topped 50 RBIs each season.

Alerick Soularie

OF, Tennessee, Jr.

Soularie led Tennessee to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005 during his first season as a transfer from San Jacinto College. He finished top-five in the conference in batting average (.357), slugging percentage (.602) and on-base percentage (.406) while hitting 11 home runs. He stole eight bases and played reliable defense.