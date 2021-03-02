LSU will move toward 50% capacity at Alex Box Stadium and its other spring-sport outdoor athletic venues after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced updated coronavirus restrictions that permits increased capacity, according to a statement from the school.

Edwards said Tuesday afternoon he will institute coronavirus rules that move the state into Phase 3 of the reopening plan, allowing stadiums to host 50% attendance. Athletic venues had been capped at 25% capacity.

+2 Here's what Louisiana's new Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions mean for bars, live music Louisiana will move to a Phase 3 of coronavirus rules on Wednesday, which means a loosening of some restrictions.

“LSU Athletics has been coordinating with the Governor’s office regarding a plan to expand capacity for outdoor spring sports to 50 percent,” the school said in a statement. “When the Fire Marshal approves those plans, we will announce them to the public.

“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome more fans to our outdoor venues. We will also undertake the task responsibly and in accordance with the SEC’s health and safety protocols, which will include mandatory and strictly-enforced mask wearing. We will be as safe as we possibly can as we work to support our student-athletes as much as we can.”