INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Burrow heaps praise onto everyone around him.
The first people he thanked during his Heisman Trophy speech were his offensive linemen. He constantly gave credit to offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and former passing-game coordinator Joe Brady.
And in late January, Burrow said LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was "no question" the best athlete on LSU's team.
Edwards-Helaire, nearly a month later, was given a chance to respond to Burrow's comment at the NFL combine.
"For him to say those words, it’s very special, especially him having the season that he had and this team having the amazing season that we had," Edwards-Helaire said with a smile on Wednesday. "I mean, it just means the world.”
But this week, Edwards-Helaire, a Catholic-Baton Rouge graduate, has to do more than impress his friend and teammate. He has to impress NFL front office management and scouts.
So far, so good for the Baton Rouge native. Edwards-Helaire said he had 20 formal interviews scheduled with teams, and as of Wednesday morning, he'd finished eight of them.
Edwards-Helaire said the reaction he's received from teams has been positive, and teams said they've liked his versatility.
"I feel like I can do everything," Edwards-Helaire said, adding he can be an every-down running back and showed he could do that this past season.
Edwards-Helaire said he feels confident in his tape, saying he answered every question thrown at him from during the season.
"Every week it was always something," Edwards-Helaire said. "‘Does he have breakaway speed?’ And then bust an 80-yard touchdown. ‘Can he make a guy miss?’ Made plenty of guys miss. ‘Is he going to show up Bama game?’ Ultimately, all the questions were answered, so I feel like my résumé is all checked out.”
The Alabama game was one of Edwards-Helaire's best — or as offensive linemen Damien Lewis said, was legendary. He finished that game with 103 yards rushing, 77 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.
And teams are fully aware of why Edwards-Helaire was buried on the depth chart.
In 2017, LSU's No. 1 rusher was Derrius Guice, who had 1,251 yards rushing on 237 carries with 11 touchdowns en route to being a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Their No. 2 rusher that year was Darrel Williams, who had 820 yards rushing on 145 carries. Williams went undrafted, but he's been with the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons and has a Super Bowl ring.
In 2018, Nick Brossette held the reins, rushing 240 times for 1,039 yards. Brossette wasn't drafted; he was briefly with the Detroit Lions' practice squad before signing with the XFL's DC Defenders.
Edwards-Helaire could have been deterred, but instead he used those three as mentors and still picks Williams' brain.
"He helped me a lot and ultimately to this day, he’s still helping me," Edwards-Helaire said. "Before I came out here, we’re texting and talking and everything, pretty much giving me the rundown about everything. Darrel’s been a huge part of this little circuit I’m going on."
And now, Edwards-Helaire compares his legs to brand-new Pirelli P Zero tires. Why? Because all the other premier running backs in this draft class have considerably more career carries, giving him a potentially longer shelf life.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor had 926 carries, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins had 725 carries, Utah's Zack Moss had 712 carries and Georgia's D'Andre Swift had 440 carries. Edwards-Helaire had just 370 carries.
"I feel like my lifespan right now is pretty long," Edwards-Helaire said. "Zero surgeries. I had the hamstring, tweaked hamstring before Oklahoma. Did an MRI. Wasn’t even a Grade 1 strain. It was just tightness. So right now I feel like I’m one of the healthiest guys and most valuable.”