LSU landed his second transfer in nine days Tuesday when Cincinnati power forward Tari Eason committed to the Tigers basketball program.
Eason, a 6-foot-8, 210-pounder, announced his decision via Twitter, two days after new Cincinnati coach Wes Miller, who was hired Thursday, flew to Los Angeles to try to persuade him to stay.
LSU coach Will Wade received a commitment on April 12 from former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson, who signed his scholarship papers late last week.
A member of the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team last season, Eason is expected to be classified as a freshman again to take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to give players an added year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Eason, who was among the AAC’s top shot-blockers, started eight games for Cincinnati while playing in 23. He averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds and was fourth in the conference with 1.3 blocks per game.
Eason, a native of Seattle, was the 138th overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rating. He was No. 27 among power forwards and chose Cincinnati over Colorado, Florida, Southern California and Washington State.
Eason notched his first collegiate double-double with season-high totals of 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 91-71 rout of Tulane on Feb. 26. He was 8 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in 28 minutes.
He led the Bearcats in rebounding in 12 games and had at least three blocks four times — including three against Tulane.
Eason was one of six Cincinnati players who entered the transfer portal after the season. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Miller was able to convince two of the players to withdraw from the portal.
Miller told The Enquirer he wanted Eason to return to Bearcats.
"We want Tari Eason," he said. "I've watched a ton of tape. I want to coach Tari Eason. I think the things that Tari Eason can do will fit really well into what we're trying to do here moving forward.”
That apparently didn’t sway Eason.
At LSU, he will get a chance to fill the gap left by forwards Trendon Watford and possibly Darius Days. Watford declared for the NBA draft on April 7 and Days followed two days later.
Watford hired an agent and will likely remain in the draft, but Days has not indicated he had hiring representation and could return.