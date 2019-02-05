Its first loss in 11 games and first setback in Southeastern Conference play couldn’t have come at a worse time for the LSU men’s basketball team Saturday.
Sailing through the second half of December and all of January without a loss, the 21st-ranked Tigers had set themselves up nicely for a challenging February.
Then, LSU ran into a hot-shooting Arkansas squad in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and a 90-89 loss brought the Tigers back to earth a little.
Now, with three of its next four games on the road, starting with Wednesday’s 8 p.m. matchup against an experienced Mississippi State team in Humphrey Coliseum, Wade said his team has to refocus.
Wade tried to emphasize that Friday night when, in the wake of lackluster practices following a win over Texas A&M last Wednesday night, he dug into his bag of motivational tools.
Out came a video of a horse race in which the thoroughbred was running with blinders on to make sure he didn’t see what was going on around him.
“We weren’t as focused as we needed to be, we weren’t as locked in,” he said of his concerns going into the game with Arkansas, whom LSU beat on Jan. 12 in Fayetteville. “We talked to them about having blinders on and how horses race with blinders on, and we showed them some horse-racing clips.
“We told them the more stuff that’s going on around you, the narrower your focus has to be. You have to run your own race, worry about your own race.”
He said he thought his team was more concerned with rankings and other things, and the pregame warmups the next afternoon showed it.
“We film our warmups, and they were very poor,” Wade said. “We were out there dancing around and stuff.”
LSU battled back from an 18-point second half deficit to take the lead down the stretch, but couldn’t finish Arkansas off.
That means the game with Mississippi State, which tumbled out of the AP rankings on Monday after splitting two games last week, became even more important.
After getting through its January slate with seven consecutive wins — going undefeated in that month for the first time since 1981 — LSU (17-4, 7-1 SEC) has to turn its attention to having four games in 11 days in which the Tigers play at Mississippi (16-5, 4-4).
After that, they host Auburn on Saturday before going back on the road to face No. 5 Kentucky and Georgia.
It’s a dangerous stretch even if LSU is a perfect 4-0 on the road in league play.
“It’s a big game Wednesday,” Wade said. “We’ve got some work to do. ... So it’s a big game and we’re not shying away from that or hiding from that. We’ve got to prepare better, we’ve got to play better.”
Wade shouldered part of the blame when he said he put his players in some bad situations, namely when it came to guarding 6-foot-11 forward Daniel Gafford.
Gafford scored 32 points in the first meeting from close range when Wade chose to take the 3-point shot away from Arkansas.
When he gave Gafford more attention in the rematch, he still scored 23 and the Razorbacks found their shooting eye and poured in 13 shots from beyond the arc, while LSU’s had just five.
Wade will have to again pick his poison against Mississippi State, which features length down low in forwards Reggie Perry, Abdul Ado and Aric Holman.
There are also four talented guards in the Weatherspoon brothers — Quinndary and Nick — Tyson Carter and Lamar Peters, a New Orleans native who torched the Tigers for 24 points and six assists in State’s 80-77 victory in the SEC tournament in March.
Wade knows it’s certainly not an easy spot to try and get back on track after an impressive 10-game run ended abruptly.
“Our backs are against the wall after what happened Saturday,” he said. “We just lost our attention to detail. We made some mistakes that are really uncharacteristic of us, mistakes you make when you’re not fully locked in.”
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Mississippi State
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Auburn, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Briefly
• LSU, which was among the SEC leaders in 3-point shooting after three games in league play (49.2 percent), is just 29 of 120 from deep over the the past five games (24.2 percent).
• Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon ranks third in the SEC in scoring at 17.6 points a game. State is 22-4 when he scores at least 20 points; it's 46-51 when he's under 20.
• Mississippi State is 10-1 this season and has won 16 of its past 18 games played in Humphrey Coliseum, which is affectionately known as "The Hump" to Bulldog students and fans.
Probable lineups
LSU (17-4, 7-1 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.1 6.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.4 3.2
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.2 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.2 5.9
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.5 5.4
Key reserves
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.6 2.3*
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 8.1 6.1
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.6 4.6
* assists
Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Lamar Peters 6-0 Jr. 12.9 5.8*
G Tyson Carter 6-4 Jr. 9.2 1.8
G Quinndary Weatherspoon 6-4 Sr. 17.6 5.7
F Reggie Perry 6-10 Fr. 8.4 6.2
F Abdul Ado 6-11 So. 5.1 4.9
Key reserves
G Nick Weatherspoon 6-2 So. 9.9 2.2*
F Aric Holman 6-10 Sr. 10.9 7.4
G Robert Woodard 6-7 Fr. 4.4 3.4
* assists