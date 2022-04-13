LSU point guard Justice Williams withdrew from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to Baton Rouge to play under new coach Matt McMahon, the program announced Wednesday evening.
Williams enrolled at LSU early and was slated to sit the bench most of his freshman year, but injuries to starting guards Xavier Pinson and Brandon Murray forced the 17-year-old into reserve minutes.
He appeared in 20 games, averaging 1.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 10 minutes of action per game.
Williams is the second LSU to player to withdraw from the portal and return to the Tigers. Mwani Wilkinson announced his return on Monday.