COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One inch.
One second.
One turnover.
That’s how close the LSU defense came to winning Saturday night’s epic Southeastern Conference battle with Texas A&M at Kyle Field at the end of regulation and in the first overtime.
Any one of those three plays would have given LSU a victory in its regular-season finale and put a nice purple-and-gold bow on top of what could have been a 10-2 campaign for Ed Orgeron’s Tigers that few people saw coming.
Yet, it wasn’t to be when an NCAA record-tying seven overtimes were needed before Texas A&M danced away with a tense 74-72 win in front of a frenzied crowd that waited nearly five hours to celebrate its first victory over LSU since joining the SEC in 2012.
The two weary teams combined for 197 total plays, 1,017 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 4-hour, 53-minute slugfest.
They ran 50 plays in the seven overtimes alone — 28 for Texas A&M and 22 for LSU — and that doesn’t count the eight two-point conversions that were needed because teams have to go for two after each touchdown play starting with the fourth extra session.
“It was probably the game of the century, but it was a tough game,” LSU strong safety Grant Delpit said. “I mean, we played our hearts out.”
It was hard because Delpit was the central figure on two of the three plays that could have clinched the game for the Tigers long before it finally ended.
The first came when Texas A&M, which trailed 31-24 after LSU rallied from a 24-17 deficit in the final 10½ minutes to take a one-touchdown lead, mounted one last-gasp drive with 1:29 left in regulation.
Delpit appeared to seal the win on the sixth play of the possession when he intercepted a Kellen Mond pass over the middle.
But the play was reviewed and showed Mond’s right knee touching the turf after he bent down to pick up a fumbled shotgun snap.
That caused the play to be ruled dead for an 8-yard loss and A&M retained possession with 26 seconds left.
LSU actually had another chance to get off field and chalk up the win two plays later when A&M faced a fourth-and-18 at its 39. But Mond’s clutch 20-yard completion to Quartney Davis kept the drive going at the LSU 41.
Then, a 22-yard pass to Kendrick Rogers produced another first down at the 19 with just 1 second left after a spike by Mond.
A review of the play and if any time was left on the clock by referee Matt Austin confirmed the call on the field and led to the game-tying 19-yard TD from Mond to Davis.
“I just feel bad for those young men,” Orgeron said. “That second shouldn’t have been put on the clock, and I’m sticking to that.”
Instead of a win, it only brought on the overtimes and more zaniness.
After a Cole Tracy field goal, Delpit appeared to have ended the game again on A&M’s first snap of its first overtime period.
Mond threw a pass to tight end Jace Sternberger, who turned and headed to the goal line after it appeared he had two feet down while gathering the ball in.
But Delpit came in from the side and hit Sternberger in the rib cage — jarring the ball loose.
Another LSU defender clearly recovered the ball, which could have ended the game on the spot.
After another review, however, it was ruled an incomplete pass even though Austin never made an announcement and play continued.
Texas A&M wound up getting a field goal to tie the game, and the teams traded scores back and forth until Davis caught a 17-yard TD after LSU’s Joe Burrow scored on a 10-yard run to give his team a 72-66 lead.
But the Tigers, who completed 2 of 3 two-pointers earlier, couldn’t connect again.
Rogers then snared a two-point conversion pass from Mond after Davis’ touchdown to end the game, which sent Aggies fans onto the field.
“We could have ended the game a lot of times if we had made some plays, but it was just a tough game,” said Delpit, who recorded five tackles and broke up three passes.
A disappointed Delpit said he didn’t know if Mond’s knee was on the ground on his apparent interception and he wasn’t inclined to immediately criticize the officiating crew on Sternberger’s play.
“Was it a fumble, like, when I hit the tight end?” Delpit asked. “I've got to look back and see all that stuff.”
Safety JaCoby Stevens, who had 14 tackles — three fewer than Devin White’s team-high 17 stops — said it was almost surreal the way the teams kept trading punches in overtime.
“It’s definitely a hard loss,” he said. “Everybody played their hearts out. It really hits hard because we fought and fought. We kept going back and forth at it, but we fell short.”
“The momentum kept on changing both ways and the guys responded,” Orgeron said. “That was one heck of an overtime. We just fell one play short. Our guys have nothing to be ashamed about. They fought. They fought hard.”