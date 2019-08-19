The LSU offensive line returned some much needed depth at Monday afternoon's practice, when the Tigers practice indoors in shorts and jerseys and no pads.

Sophomore guard Chasen Hines had missed five straight practices before his return on Monday, and he rotated in at left guard during individual drills.

Senior Adrian Magee still had the majority of the reps at left guard with the first team, but there were times when Hines rotated in to work with the starting line.

The 6-foot-4, 336-pound Hines is still working back from offseason knee surgery, which kept him out of the spring, and Magee has been starting at left guard since spring football.

"When he gets healthy, me and him will probably rotate more," Magee said Monday. "We'll both get playing time."

Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles also practiced after missing Friday's practice.

There were still players missing, and the position rotations that Ed Orgeron mentioned after Saturday's scrimmage had been made.

Starting right guard Damien Lewis missed his sixth straight practice, with what Magee said is an ankle injury, and former offensive tackle Badara Traore rotated with the first team in Lewis' place.

True freshman Anthony Bradford, who was recruited as an offensive tackle, rotated at right guard behind Traore.

The former tackles have moved to guard following the ankle injury suffered by true freshman Kardell Thomas, who Orgeron said Saturday could "probably" miss the rest of the season, although he hadn't "heard the final result."

True freshman tackle Thomas Perry missed his sixth straight practice.

Monday's offensive absences also included senior tight end Stephen Sullivan, who missed his first practice since the first day of camp, which he missed to celebrate his graduation from LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Donaldsonville High grad caught 23 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon returned to practice after missing the previous five. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound slot receiver wore a gold noncontact jersey and had missed spring football while recovering from offseason hip surgery.

Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton missed practice after practicing in three of last week's practices. The starting corner didn't participate in Saturday's scrimmage, and he's still recovering from his foot surgery that kept him out of the final three games of the 2018 season and spring football.

Junior cornerback Mannie Netherly was also missing.

The defensive line returned some depth.

True freshman nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika returned after missing three straight practices, joining senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, who missed the previous two.

Ika is in competition with sophomore Tyler Shelvin for the starting job, and Lawrence has been slowly returning from his offseason knee surgery that kept him out of spring football.

Senior defensive end Breiden Fehoko and junior outside linebacker Ray Thornton both missed their first practice of the preseason, along with junior defensive end Justin Thomas, who has missed four straight practices.

Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson has not yet practiced in preseason camp. Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, Orgeron said.

True freshman linebacker Donte Starks, who has also not arrived yet to preseason camp because of academic reasons, Orgeron said.

Starks posted on Twitter Monday afternoon that his return may be "just a few more days."

When you get that call😁. Just a few more days🐯💜💛 — TheOne&OnlyD.Starks♥️🌟. (@donte_starks8) August 19, 2019