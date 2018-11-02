1. Something's gotta give
One of two remarkable streaks could come to an end Saturday. Alabama has scored a touchdown on its first drive in all eight games. LSU has not allowed a first-quarter touchdown in its past 12 games. It is critical the Tigers not allow the Tide to jump out to a big early lead. Either LSU’s Devin White-less defense has to shut Bama down, or Joe Burrow and Co. have to come out blazing on offense.
2. RPO, tempo and no-nos
If anything has vexed Nick Saban’s vaunted Alabama defenses over the years, it has been quarterbacks with mobility and offenses that go up-tempo, short-circuiting the Crimson Tide’s ability to make situational substitutions. Burrow has to complete a higher percentage of passes, but he also needs to make smart decisions and avoid turnovers. LSU need not go up-tempo all throughout the game, but needs to sort out when to hit the fast-forward button.
3. In the White (waiting) room
OK, so it was all a great injustice, but there was never any changing the decision that earned Devin White a first-half targeting suspension from the Mississippi State game. LSU has adjusted to life without its top tackler and emotional leader, at least to start, putting young replacements Patrick Queen and Micah Baskerville under a microscope. You know Bama will come right at Queen/Baskerville. At least LSU has had an extra week to prepare.
4. Take down Tua
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers are video game good: 2,066 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, zero interceptions. That’s an average of three TDs per game and no interceptions. LSU has to change that ratio for Tagovailoa, either by allowing fewer TDs but also turning him over. It will be on Dave Aranda’s defense to pressure Tagovailoa but also confuse him with new wrinkles in coverage, the kind of strategy that confounded Georgia’s Jake Fromm.