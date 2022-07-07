Three-star Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes committed Thursday to LSU, making him the fifth defensive back in the 2023 class as the Tigers set up the future of their secondary.

A wide receiver earlier in his career, Hughes is considered the No. 810 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He picked LSU over Arkansas, Utah and Washington.

"It's DBU," Hughes said during his commitment on 247Sports' YouTube channel. "It's the biggest stage to play on. If you're really a guy, that's where you go to play."

The announcement came on the heels of a massive recruiting weekend for LSU, which now has 12 commitments in the 2023 class. Hughes is also the sixth commitment in seven days for the Tigers. Continuing a national trend, he became the 10th player from outside Louisiana in the class.

After patching together the secondary with transfers this season, new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples has received commitments from three corners. Hughes joined four-star Daylen Austin, the No. 157 overall player in the country, and three-star Metairie product Ashton Stamps.

LSU also has four-star safeties Michael Daugherty and Ryan Yaites in the fold.

"It's not just football," Hughes said of LSU. "They make you better men. They make you better students. All the way around, LSU is the perfect opportunity for a kid who wants to be able to succeed in life."