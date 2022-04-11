Alex Milazzo did not travel with the team to Mississippi State this weekend, but was in a good mood on Monday, according to LSU coach Jay Johnson.
The catcher has been out since hurting his knee against Texas on March 5. He batted against ULM on March 29 and caught in the bullpen at practice last week. He was scratched from the starting lineup against Grambling on Tuesday.
"I just saw his smile on his face," Johnson said. "We definitely want to get him back, but he wasn't ready as of last Tuesday. I wouldn't plan on him getting ready this week. But it was kind of a reevaluation after two weeks."