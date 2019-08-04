Troubling skies moved LSU's third day of preseason football practice indoors on Sunday afternoon, when first-year athletic director Scott Woodward watched the Tigers from the sidelines.

Saturday and Sunday marked the first two days of player interviews with the media, and sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, one the team's No. 18s, spoke Saturday, and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton spoke Sunday.

Both players, however, weren't at practice Sunday afternoon.

Neither were true freshmen linemen Kardell Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 329-pound guard, and Charles Turner, a 6-foot-4, 266-pound center.

Sophomore Chasen Hines took some snaps at center in Turner's place at the start of the practice, but he then stepped out of drills, spoke with athletic trainers and tested his legs near the back of the end zone.

Hines did not return to drills for the remainder of the media viewing.

The 6-foot-3, 336-pound Hines missed spring football due to an offseason surgery on his leg. He played in eight games in 2018 and started in one game at left guard.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Nelson Jenkins missed his first practice on Sunday, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaray Jenkins returned after missing practice on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 286-pound Nelson Jenkins, a Plaquemine High grad, recorded one tackle in his only game against Rice last season, and he was able to redshirt due to the NCAA's new rule that permits players who play four games or fewer to redshirt.

Jaray Jenkins, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound Jena High graduate, did not play in 2018.

Also missing were tight ends Jamal Pettigrew, who has not been at practice this preseason, and TK McLendon, who attended the first practice but has missed the last two.

For the third straight day, senior wide receiver Dee Anderson, freshman wide receiver Trey Palmer, and freshman linebacker Donte Starks were not seen in practice. Starks has not yet reported because he is academically ineligible.

Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes his conditioning requirements, coach Ed Orgeron said on Friday. Anderson caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown last season.

Pettigrew missed last season with an ACL injury, and Palmer wore a knee brace when he checked into camp Thursday morning. Palmer is being held out for the beginning of the preseason, according to 247Sports.

