LSU is hiring Jamar Cain as the school's new defensive line coach and run game coordinator, according to multiple reports Friday night, as Brian Kelly gets closer to finishing his first staff.
Cain, who spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma, was reportedly expected to follow former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to USC. He went as far as changing his social media pictures to USC graphics.
At LSU, Cain will reportedly coach the defensive line and be the run game coordinator. He replaced defensive line coach Andre Carter, who spent one season on staff.
Yahoo Sports first reported the move.