Will Wade kicked off his weekly radio show and Q&A session with fans Monday night lamenting his team’s recent loss to Tennessee. He called the Tigers' performance “atrocious” and “just pathetic.”
“We played horribly in Knoxville,” he said before, moments later, turning to his co-host, Chris Blair.
“You think we need a point guard, Chris?” he asked sarcastically.
After winning 15 of its first 16 games, the LSU men’s basketball has lost three in a row. In a seven-game gauntlet of SEC foes, the Tigers went 3-4. A team once poised to finish near the top of the conference now finds itself in the middle of the pack.
“We’re fine. Nobody’s panicking,” he said Tuesday. “Nobody’s pointing fingers, like, we’re fine. Everybody’s fine, our program’s fine, our guys are good, and we’re gonna dig our way out of it.”
The digging begins Wednesday with an 8 p.m. date with Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Wade sounded doubtful that point guard Xavier Pinson would return Wednesday after a four-game absence with a knee injury, and forward Darius Days may join him on the bench to nurse a minor ankle injury.
Most of the conversation in the buildup to the game centered around Pinson and his apparent value to a team struggling without him. He slipped on a wet spot against Tennessee on Jan. 8 and sprained his knee.
Pinson’s injury forced sophomore guard Eric Gaines into a more prominent role, a burden he isn’t ready to carry yet, Wade said Monday. Ideally, Gaines would come off the bench and play no more than 20 active, high-energy minutes. He’d draw charges, deflect passes, poke balls free and dive on the floor. Instead, Gaines has averaged 34 minutes in the four games Pinson has missed.
“We’re asking (Gaines) to do things that are not his strengths,” Wade said.
In their first four SEC games, the Tigers averaged 66 points per game. During the three-game losing streak, that average has dipped to 58. In the first 16 games, LSU averaged 13 assists and 14 turnovers per game. During the skid, the Tigers are averaging nine assists and 17 turnovers.
Poor offense has hurt LSU’s elite defense. Against Tennessee on Saturday, the Tigers allowed the Volunteers to score at a rate of one point per possession, their highest mark yet. When LSU is set in their preferred 1-2-2 press, the Tigers are allowing opponents to score 0.66 points per possession, a “beyond elite” number, Wade said. But in order to set up the press, LSU has to score.
“Your defense can only hold up so long if your offense is this bad,” Wade said. “That’s just a fact.”
Texas A&M presents an interesting challenge. The Aggies frequently trap ball screens — presenting a challenge for any point guard — and they excel in transition, Wade said. The Aggies' pick-and-roll coverage may frazzle LSU ball handlers, so Wade made sure to stress the importance of preventing A&M from turning turnovers into layups.
“That’s the last thing we need to be doing is giving up easy baskets,” Wade said, “with the state of our offense right now.”
The funk is enough to frustrate Wade, but not enough to demoralize him. Pinson’s return has a chance to break that cycle and get LSU back to its winning ways.
“We’ll be all right,” Wade said. “We’re going to be really good when we get everybody back and rolling. Hopefully that’s sooner rather than later.”