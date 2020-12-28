LSU sophomore kicker Cade York and true freshman cornerback Eli Ricks were named Monday to The Associated Press All-America team.
York, a McKinney, Texas, native, was chosen to the second team, and Ricks, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, earned third-team honors.
York’s powerful leg earned him a spot on the second team after he connected on 18 of 21 field-goal attempts and converted all 36 of his extra-point attempts.
While he split the uprights on 85.7% of his field-goal attempts, York likely earned his AP accolades for going 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards — with the lone miss coming from 54 yards out against Auburn.
His long makes came against Auburn (50), Ole Miss (50), Missouri (51), Alabama (52), Vanderbilt (53) and Florida (57).
The 50-yarder vs. Ole Miss came against the wind in a driving rain and the 57-yard bomb vs. No. 6 Florida in a heavy fog was the game-winner with 23 seconds left in the Tigers’ huge 37-34 upset.
Ricks, a 6-foot-2, 196-pounder, led the Southeastern Conference and tied for fifth in the FBS with four interceptions.
He also broke up five passes and had 20 total tackles while playing in all 10 games with seven starts.
Two of Ricks’ four interceptions were turned into pick-sixes.
He had a 45-yard return for a score in a 52-24 rout of South Carolina and intercepted Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask and raced 68 yards to the end zone early in the upset of Florida.
York and Ricks were joined on the All-America team by three players with Louisiana ties.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, an Amite native who is one of four Heisman finalists, was a first-team pick along with Clemson running back Travis Etienne. A native of Jennings, Etienne was chosen to the team as an all-purpose player.
Also, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, a former University High star, was a third-team selection.