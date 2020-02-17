When you’ve dropped three of four games after a 10-game winning streak, the last thing you probably want to see coming at you is a team on a roll.
But in this case, it could be a good thing for the LSU men's basketball team.
A golden opportunity to get back on track is there if the Tigers, who were alone atop the Southeastern Conference standings by two games two weeks ago, can get their act together.
The biggest game of LSU’s schedule will determine if the Tigers tie for the SEC lead, or fall further behind in the race for a second consecutive regular-season title, when they meet Kentucky at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU’s three-week stay in the Associated Press’ poll ended Monday after the Tigers beat Missouri and fell to Alabama last week, but it can make a statement with a win against No. 10 Kentucky.
To do so, Will Wade’s team must find a way to play better than it has over the past two weeks, since winning its first eight SEC games for the first time since 1981.
Sailing along with an overall 10-game winning streak after beating Ole Miss on Feb. 1, LSU (18-7, 9-3 SEC) was stung by losses to Vanderbilt and Auburn before getting past Missouri last Tuesday.
But an 88-82 defeat at Alabama on Saturday left LSU with questions again considering Kentucky (20-5, 10-2 SEC) was next up on the schedule.
The Wildcats, who have won eight of their past nine games, are 12-2 since an 8-3 start that included a 67-64 home loss to Evansville in the season’s second game.
“Disappointing game this weekend; we didn’t play very well and didn’t play as hard as we needed to,” Wade said Monday. “That’s why we didn’t get the result we needed, so we better start playing better.
“We’re just in a little bit of a rut right here, and we’ve got to start playing better. If we don’t play much better than we did Saturday, it’s going to be a long night.”
While LSU’s 3-point defense has been an issue in the past four games, particularly in the three losses, Wade was most disappointed Monday in the Tigers’ rebounding.
LSU once led the league, but had fallen to third by the end of Saturday’s games.
The two games that stood out most were against Auburn and Alabama when LSU held an eight-rebound lead over both at halftime.
Auburn wound up beating LSU by 10 on the glass in an overtime thriller and Alabama came up with 10 offensive rebounds in the second half alone Saturday, which was a factor in the game’s outcome.
That’s a concern since Kentucky has a formidable frontcourt with three aggressive forwards in 6-foot-11 Nick Richards, 6-10 EJ Montgomery and 6-7 Keion Brooks. They combine for 17.2 rebounds per game.
“We haven’t been imposing our will on the glass,” Wade said. “We’ll need to be better because Richards, Brooks and Montgomery and those guys are certainly a formidable front line.”
Richards, an SEC player of the year candidate, is one of the most improved players in the league averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Montgomery and Brooks average 5.5 and 3.4 rebounds, respectively.
LSU’s perimeter defense has also been a question mark as of late.
The Tigers have allowed their past four opponents to shoot 40.0% from beyond the arc; that number was a respectable 31.9% in the first 21 games. For the season, teams are shooting 34.5%.
When asked if it was surprising how that’s turned out, Wade said, “I don’t know if anything is surprising. … It’s just not very good.”
Rotations are the biggest issue, he said.
That could be a problem against Kentucky’s high-scoring trio of guards in Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley.
They’ve combined for 83 of Kentucky’s 116 makes from beyond the arc this season and 41 of its 53 makes in SEC play.
“Teams have figured us out; they know where our weak spots are,” Wade said. “They attack the same two or three people over and over and over and over and over again.
“It’s not necessarily that those are the people that get scored on, that’s how we get in rotation and get put behind the play. Then we get scored on.”
The basics
WHAT: No. 10 Kentucky at LSU
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at South Carolina, 5 p.m. Saturday
Briefly
• Kentucky and LSU rank 1-2 in the SEC in free throws. The Wildcats are hitting 78.9%, while the Tigers make 78.4% from the charity stripe.
• Kentucky is shooting 43.4% from 3-point range on the road against SEC teams, but is hitting just 24.4% from deep at home.
• LSU defeated Kentucky 73-71 last season in Rupp Arena, but the Wildcats hold a huge 89-27 edge in the all-time series.
Probable lineups
Kentucky (20-5, 10-2 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Ashton Hagans 6-3 So. 12.0 6.7*
G Tyrese Maxey 6-3 Fr. 13.9 4.2
G Immanuel Quickley 6-3 So. 15.0 4.1
F EJ Montgomery 6-10 So. 6.5 5.6
F Nick Richards 6-11 Jr. 14.6 8.2
Key reserves
G Johnny Juzang 6-6 Fr. 2.9 2.0
F Nate Sestina 6-9 Sr. 5.6 4.0
F Keion Brooks 6-7 Fr. 4.6 3.4
* assists
LSU (18-7, 9-3 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.5 4.2*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.5 4.9
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.9 7.0
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.8 7.4
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.9 7.1
Key reserves
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.4 4.1
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 7.6 3.1
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.8 2.2
* assists