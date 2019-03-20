Mired in an early season slump, LSU center fielder Zach Watson broke down his swing.

Watson, who batted .150 after five games, and hitting coach Sean Ochinko watched video of Watson’s previous seasons. They compared film of Watson’s swing this year to the one when he hit over .300.

As Watson and Ochinko looked at the screen, they noticed Watson’s front leg coming up instead of sliding back. The movement caused his entire body to rise. When he swung, he popped up or hit balls into the ground.

Watson steadied his legs and moved his hands back further before he swung. That was almost a month ago. Watson now holds a .403 batting average before No. 7 LSU’s game Wednesday night against Nicholls.

Around the same time Watson adjusted his swing, coach Paul Mainieri changed Watson’s spot in the batting order, moving him from fifth to second. Mainieri wanted to show his unwavering confidence in Watson.

The day Mainieri moved Watson — Feb. 23 — he had two hits, the first of a team-leading nine multi-hit games. Watson has recorded a hit in all but one of the 15 games since he moved up in the order.

“Don't think too much,” Watson said of his approach. “Just try to hit the ball right back up the middle as hard as I can.”

Watson sustained his production throughout LSU’s five games last week. A day after reaching base once during LSU’s loss to Northwestern, Watson went 4 for 4 with his first home run of the season.

The Tigers teased Watson before his home run, reminding him every day he had not hit one. In the second inning, with shortstop Josh Smith standing on first base, Watson went to the plate trying to hit one out.

Midway through the at-bat, Watson saw a low curveball he wanted. But Smith stole second. Watson groaned. The same pitch came a few pitches later, and though Smith ran again, Watson swung.

“I knew it was coming,” Watson said at the time. “I just didn't know when.”

During LSU’s three-game sweep of Kentucky a few days later, Watson went 8 for 13. He collected six RBIs. He hit his second home run. One game, he came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Instead, he walked his final at-bat.

“I didn't want to walk,” Watson said. “I was pretty mad when I did.”

After the week Watson put together, Mainieri thought he should earn Southeastern Conference Player of the Week. Outside of LSU’s dugout on Tuesday, Mainieri asked if Watson received the honor. He had not.

“There oughta be an investigation,” Mainieri said.

When told the SEC picked Mississippi State’s Elijah MacNamee, Mainieri shrugged. He understood. Besides, more important for LSU, Watson had ended his brief slump and sparked the Tigers’ offense.

“I don't think Zach cares about (awards) and neither do I,” Mainieri said. “I'm just happy to see him playing as well as he has. It obviously makes us a much better offensive team.”