LSU plans to convert one of its batting cages inside the Marucci Performance Center into a pitching lab before the start of fall practice.

Injuries have ripped through the Tigers’ staff the past two seasons, so in an attempt to analyze its pitchers, LSU will install slow-motion, edgertronic cameras.

“You can virtually slow down the release frame-by-frame,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “By doing some analysis of that, we can maybe see if anything is causing discomfort.

+4 Reunited at dream school LSU, Cade and Braden Doughty aim for baseball national title Cade and Braden Doughty have played baseball together their entire lives. After Cade passed on professional baseball, they are reunited at LSU.

“I think it also can be very much to help the development of the players. If (pitching coach Alan Dunn) can see where the finger position is on a ball as the pitcher's releasing it, maybe a slight adjustment can help develop a breaking ball a little bit better.

“We're entering into that technology era so many schools, so many major league teams are taking advantage of, and we don't want to be left behind on that either.”

Missing an undergrad assistant

As of now, LSU won’t have an undergraduate assistant on staff next season.

The Tigers have relied on a former player to coach first base and throw batting practice the past few seasons, but going into fall practice, there isn’t an eligible candidate.

“I think the head coach is going to have to throw a lot more batting practice next year,” Mainieri said with a chuckle. “I'm going to have to get myself in shape.”