LSU football dropped to No. 5 in the latest rankings of AP Top 25 poll, which was updated and released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (4-0) had an open date on Saturday, its first of two in the 2019 season. LSU will next host Utah State (3-1) at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.

Alabama jumped to No. 1 in the poll for the first time this season, surpassing No. 2 Clemson after the Crimson Tide beat Ole Miss 59-31. Clemson beat North Carolina 21-20.

Six SEC teams are ranked in the latest AP poll, including three of the top four and five of the top ten.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (4-0)

3. Georgia (5-0)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. LSU (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (4-0)

7. Auburn (5-0)

8. Wisconsin (4-0)

9. Notre Dame (3-1)

10. Florida (5-0)

11. Texas (3-1)

12. Penn State (4-0)

13. Oregon (3-1)

14. Iowa (4-0)

15. Washington (4-1)

16. Boise State (4-0)

17. Utah (4-1)

18. UCF (4-1)

19. Michigan (3-1)

20. Arizona State (4-1)

21. Oklahoma State (4-1)

22. Wake Forest (5-0)

23. Virginia (4-1)

24. SMU (5-0)

25. Texas A&M (3-2)

Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll

1. Clemson (5-0)

2. Georgia (4-0)

3. Alabama (5-0)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. LSU (4-0)

6. Auburn (5-0)

7. Wisconsin (4-0)

8. Oklahoma (4-0)

9. Florida (5-0)

10. Notre Dame (3-1)

11. Penn State (4-0)

12. Texas (3-1)

13. Washington (4-1)

14. Utah (4-1)

15. Iowa (4-0)

16. Oregon (3-1)

17. Boise State (4-0)

18. Michigan (3-1)

19. Texas A&M (3-2)

20. Arizona State (4-1)

21. California (4-1)

22. Michigan State (4-1)

23. SMU (5-0)

24. Virginia (4-1)

25. Oklahoma State (4-1)