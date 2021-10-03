Mississippi State Kentucky Football

A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats ...

The basics

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SERIES: LSU leads 40-16-1

On Kentucky

RECORD: 5-0

LAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Chattanooga 28-23, defeated South Carolina 16-10, defeated Florida 20-13

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker J.J. Weaver, safety Yusuf Corker, defensive lineman Joshua Paschal

RUMBLINGS: Picked to finish a respectable third in the SEC East, Kentucky is tied atop the standings with No. 2 Georgia after a 3-0 league start. Overall, the Wildcats are 5-0 for the fourth time in the last 70 seasons (1984, 2007, 2018). Their last four wins are by seven points or less.

ON THE WILDCATS OFFENSE

Despite several offseason changes, Kentucky hasn't exactly overwhelmed its opponents on offense. The 'Cats sit just two spots ahead of LSU in 10th place in the 14-team SEC in total yards with 399.2 yards a game. They're 11th at 27.6 points per game after scoring just 36 points in their last two outings vs. South Carolina and Florida.

ON THE WILDCATS DEFENSE

This is where the Wildcats excel. They've gradually gotten better in the past few seasons under Mark Stoops and are 10th of 130 FBS teams in fewest yards allowed at 284.4 per game. They're also tied for 24th against the run in giving up just 104.4 yards a game — which can't be a comforting thought for LSU's anemic running game.

