lsuolemissfootball.093018_HS_2557
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches in the second half of LSU's 45-16 win over Ole Miss, Saturday, September 29, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The only team that seemed capable of stopping LSU on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium? That'd be LSU. 

The Tigers dominated Ole Miss en route to a 45-16 victory, but LSU's typical ball security left them with two fumbles lost that cut short potential scoring drives on the day. Ed Orgeron discussed the win over Ole Miss, where he used to serve has head coach, that moved LSU to a perfect 5-0 on the season as it heads into the meat of its SEC schedule. 

Can't see video below? Click here.

MORE COVERAGE: 

View comments