Ed Orgeron said starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles was "very questionable" for Saturday's home game against Louisiana Tech.
Junior college transfer Badara Traore would be able to start if Charles' place, Orgeron said, if it came down to it.
Charles did not play during the Southeastern Louisiana game, and sophomore Austin Deculus played in his place. Traore struggled at right tackle during the Southeastern game, and Deculus was moved to right tackle for the Auburn game, when Charles returned.
Orgeron said the coaching staff doesn't know whether left tackle or right tackle better suits Traore, who was ranked the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle by 247Sports.
"We had a choice to move him to the left or move Austin from right to left," Orgeron said. "Austin's been doing good at right, so obviously we have to give Badara help at left. ... Just keeping Austin on the right end, and hoping Saahdiq's only out for one week and we can move him back to left tackle."
Orgeron said sophomore Buck-linebacker Ray Thornton is also questionable for Saturday. Thornton was injured during the opening kickoff against Auburn. Sophomore Andre Anthony played in place of Thornton and recorded a half of a sack. Orgeron said Anthony would likely fill in for Thornton again.
"I thought (Anthony) played excellent (against Auburn)," Orgeron said. "I thought he had the big sack. Thought he did a lot of things. He had some missed alignments. Some missed assignments. He was physical at the point of attack. I thought he was one of the best players on the field that day."
Orgeron said sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was questionable, and said "I doubt if he'll play."
Moss has missed the first three games of the season with an undisclosed injury.