Good luck finding decent odds on the LSU Tigers anymore.

After the program's historic win in Alabama last Saturday, LSU jumped to the top of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since the playoff's 2015 inception.

That's one way to measure LSU's chances of winning a national title.

The other is in the sports books, and according to BetOnline, LSU went from 9/2 odds of winning the national championship to 5/2 odds after beating the Crimson Tide 46-41 — essentially a house correction of nearly half of a bettor's potential winnings.

What else happened in Tuscaloosa? Well, it truly seems to be that it was the Heisman battle between quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Burrow was a slight favorite going into the weekend with 10/11 odds, and Tagovailoa was just behind at 15/4 odds.

After Burrow's elite performance in a monumental win, completing 31-of-39 passing for 393 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 64 more yards, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior is the Heisman favorite, and it's not even close.

Burrow now has 1/5 odds to win, per BetOnline, which means you'd have to bet $5 to win $1. The other three in contention — quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Tagovailoa — each have 10/1 odds. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who is in the middle of a two-game suspension for an NCAA rules violation, has completely dropped off the board.

What's contributing to those odds? Burrow will face the struggling pass defenses of Ole Miss (117th nationally), an Arkansas team that is 2-8 and playing with an interim coach following the firing of Chad Morris, and Texas A&M.

The SEC championship, if LSU qualifies, will be played a week before the Heisman winner is announced.

Despite LSU's victory over Alabama, Ohio State remains to be the favorite to win the national championship. The Buckeyes jumped from 5/2 odds to 2/1 odds after a convincing, 73-14 win over Maryland.

No team has come within three touchdowns of Ohio State. That's about the only place where LSU remains an underdog.

