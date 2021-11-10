After a potential misconception arose earlier this week that Garrett Nussmeier’s family directed LSU’s quarterback situation, coach Ed Orgeron clarified the conversation that took place between the coaching staff and the freshman’s family.

“I wanted to make sure the family and I was on the same page,” Orgeron said Wednesday. “There was nobody dictating to me.”

LSU had been preserving Nussmeier’s redshirt status, but the day after LSU’s 20-14 loss to Alabama, Nussmeier said he wanted the chance to play in significant situations — even if it meant losing the extra year of eligibility.

With LSU also interested in trying Nussmeier at quarterback, Orgeron said the coaching staff and the family spoke about how LSU would use him over the next three games, beginning this weekend against No. 25 Arkansas. They agreed if he were to lose his redshirt, it shouldn’t be from playing late in a blowout.

As LSU's quarterbacks compete, the offense must improve in other areas: 'We got some work to do' Over the last two games, LSU has scored 17 points against Ole Miss and 14 points against Alabama, unable to complete an upset of the Crimson Tide because of the offense.

“It was whether we were going to play him or not and burn his redshirt year,” Orgeron said. “They had to make the decision (to lose his redshirt.) I was protecting Garrett. I wasn't going to put him in and burn his redshirt.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Orgeron respected that the family needed to agree with LSU’s idea because of how much the decision could affect Nussmeier’s future. For some players, such as former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, an additional year can launch their career.

“That's a decision, to me, a family has to make,” Orgeron said, “and they made that decision, so we're going for it.”

+2 LSU to let quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier compete for starting job The day after LSU almost upset Alabama over the weekend, Garrett Nussmeier went to coach Ed Orgeron’s office. The freshman quarterback had see…

With everyone on the same page, LSU began a competition this week between Nussmeier and sophomore Max Johnson. They have evenly split reps, and while Orgeron said Johnson will start, Nussmeier will appear near the beginning of the game.

Whoever plays better against the Razorbacks will be LSU’s starter moving forward.

“We're going to put them in the game and see who plays the best in the game,” Orgeron said. “There's an open competition. You can tell there's a competition. They're both professional about it. But you can tell the intensity has been raised up a little bit.”