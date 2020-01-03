One of the specialties of the 2018-19 LSU basketball team was winning close games on the way to securing the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
The Tigers were especially good on the road. They surprised everyone when they ran the table, winning all nine games away from home to finish 16-2 and claim the school’s first SEC championship in a decade.
LSU found a way to win seven of those nine games by six points or fewer, with four decided in overtime.
With the 18-game SEC grind beginning Saturday, Tigers coach Will Wade probably wishes he could have bottled that magic, as three of his team’s four losses this season have come by two points each.
As a result, developing a closer who can take over the game in crunch time for LSU (8-4) has been the goal of Wade and his staff going into the Tigers’ 11 a.m. matchup with Tennessee (8-4) in Thompson-Boling Arena.
“It’s an adjustment for our team,” Wade said. “You have to understand we had Tremont (Waters) last year. We had the ultimate closer; we had a Mariano Rivera.”
Wade has tried different players in the quest to find a replacement for Waters, who turned pro last spring and is excelling in the NBA G League.
But with the start of conference play, Wade knows it’s vitally important that someone step up and take on that job.
“Some of it’s a learned skill, but some of it’s who you are every day and what you do every day; we’re working on that,” he said. “I’ve got to put our guys who are our closers in better positions.
“We’ve got to have some different things. We’ve got to have some different wrinkles late in the game.”
According to KenPom.com, sophomore Javonte Smart has been the Tigers’ point guard 74% of the time, and senior Skylar Mays has logged 19% — making them the top candidates to handle the job.
As far as Wade is concerned, it doesn’t matter who it is, as long as the results are positive.
“It’s different … not everybody is wired the same,” he said of being the guy in crunch time. “You have to be wired a little bit to take five-second shots when the game is on the line. You’ve got to be half-crazy, and Tremont was that in a very good way.
“We’ve got some good candidates this year. Part of my job as a coach is to learn from what we’ve messed up, and I have to put our guys who are our closers in better situations to close once we get into SEC play.”
That begins now with a matchup against Tennessee, which finished 15-3 and one game behind LSU last season after the Tigers topped the Vols 82-80 in overtime in the stretch run of the league race.
Both teams, however, will look a lot different when they get together Saturday.
While Waters didn’t play against Tennessee because of illness, big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams both did. They're gone.
The Vols took quite a hit, too. Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone all left for pro ball, and senior guard Lamonte Turner, their top returnee, left the team recently after battling shoulder problems for much of his career.
All told, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, who recorded his 700th victory as a college coach on Dec. 21, lost 70% of its scoring and 65.1% of his rebounding from last year.
“They’ve got some guys back,” Wade said. “The way they play and as physical and tough as they are, they’re always going to be very, very good just because of how well-coached they are and their style of play.”
As for his own team, Wade is hoping the Tigers can continue their play of the past two games in which they lost to Southern Cal by a basket before crushing then-undefeated Liberty 74-57 on Sunday.
“We have to be able to keep it going,” he said. “We have found a good formula, but can we sustain it on the road?
"Can we sustain it against even more resistance than we’ve gotten? Can we sustain it against the physicality of Tennessee? That’s what we’ll find out on Saturday.”
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Tennessee
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ESPNU
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Arkansas, 8 p.m. Wednesday
Briefly
• LSU is 1-1 in SEC openers under Will Wade. The Tigers lost to Kentucky (74-71) in 2018 and defeated Alabama (88-79) last season.
• Wade's SEC record of 23-12 is second-best for a coach's first two seasons in LSU history. Harry Rabenhorst was 26-10 in 1933 and '34.
• LSU has won three of the past four meetings with Tennessee, but the Vols are 9-4 against the Tigers since the 2010 season.
Probable lineups
LSU (8-4)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 10.2 5.2*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.8 4.7
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 13.2 7.8
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.9 7.5
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 12.6 6.1
Key reserves
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.5 3.4
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 2.0 3.3
G James Bishop 6-2 Fr. 3.4 0.3
Tennessee (8-4)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Josiah-Jordan James 6-6 Fr. 7.1 6.0
G Jordan Bowden 6-5 Sr. 12.9 4.3
G Davonte Gaines 6-7 Fr. 4.1 2.1
F Yves Pons 6-6 Jr. 11.2 5.3
F John Fulkerson 6-9 Jr. 11.6 5.1
Key reserves
F Olivier Nkamhoua 6-8 Fr. 4.9 4.9
G Jalen Johnson 6-6 Jr. 2.6 1.8
F Drew Pember 6-9 Fr. 1.9 1.9
* assists