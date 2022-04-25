With a completely new staff wanting to give every player a chance at first, LSU had position battles all over the field this spring.
The competitions extended past the quarterbacks. LSU had to restock the entire offensive line, find new starters at inside linebacker and plug holes in the secondary. Coach Brian Kelly didn’t announce any starters, but there was movement at every position.
Some of the spots were settled quickly. Others won’t be determined until preseason camp in August. With spring practice finished, let’s take a look at the most hotly contested spots.
Inside linebacker
Leaders: Mike Jones (Jr.); Greg Penn III (Soph.)
Other: Micah Baskerville (Sr.); West Weeks (Soph.); Jared Small (Sr.)
Jones and Penn spent the entire spring with the first-team defense while the rest of LSU’s linebackers rotated behind them. At one point in the spring game, Penn burst through the line and tackled John Emery Jr. for a loss. Baskerville will still contribute, but the others have an edge right now.
Center
Leader: Charles Turner (Jr.)
Others: Marlon Martinez (Jr.); Fitzgerald West (Fr.)
Turner quickly grabbed the most wide open spot on the offensive line, which is the most wide open position group on the team. It helped that Martinez couldn’t participate in live contact this spring as he recovered from an injury, but Turner earned recognition from Kelly, something the new coach only gives when he sees fit.
Tight end
Leader: Kole Taylor (Jr.)
Others: Jack Mashburn (Jr.); Nick Storz (Sr.)
Coaches had expressed concern about the tight ends, but Taylor eased their worries in the spring game. Kelly said afterward Taylor “showed himself more than just a pedestrian player,” adding if he gets stronger LSU might like the combination with Mashburn. LSU still needs a physical run blocker, which may come from the transfer portal.
Defensive tackle
Leader: Jaquelin Roy (Jr.)
Others: Jacobian Guillory (Soph.); Mekhi Wingo (Soph.)
After waiting for two years, Roy took a step forward this spring and established himself as a key piece of this deep defensive line. He then started in the spring game. LSU will still rotate on the interior, making Guillory and Wingo important players next season, but they would have to supplant Roy in the starting lineup.
Offensive guard
Leaders: Tre'Mond Shorts (Sr.); Miles Frazier (Soph.)
Others: Xavier Hill (Soph.); Kardell Thomas (Jr.)
The last two weeks of the spring, Shorts and Frazier were playing left and right guard, respectively. LSU envisioned Shorts as a guard after he transferred from East Tennessee State. Frazier shifted there from tackle, the position where he became a freshman All-American last season at Florida International.
Cornerback
Leaders: Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Sr.); Mekhi Garner (Jr.)
Others: Sevyn Banks (Sr.); Damarius McGhee (Soph.)
Both the starters here might not have played in the spring game. Bernard-Converse missed most of the spring with a fractured foot. Banks, who started at Ohio State before multiple injuries hampered him last year, will arrive this summer. But Garner held his own, and Kelly has called him “an NFL player.” Expect competition in the preseason.
Right tackle
Leader: Cameron Wire (Sr.)
Others: Marcus Dumervil (Soph.)
Once early enrollee Will Campbell took over at left tackle, LSU moved Wire to the other side of the line. He stayed at right tackle for the next two weeks and started in the spring game. Wire has experience with 10 career starts.
Special teams
Leaders: Jay Bramblett (Sr.); Nathan Dibert (Fr.)
Others: Ezekeal Mata (Soph.); Peyton Todd (Fr.)
The likely kicker and punter aren’t on campus yet. LSU signed Bramblett, a Notre Dame transfer, with the intention of him starting at punter next season. Though Mata hit a 48-yard field goal in the spring game, he’ll have to hold off Dibert, the No. 2 kicker in the country and heir apparent to Cade York.
Quarterback
Leaders: Jayden Daniels (Jr.); Myles Brennan (Sr.); Garrett Nussmeier (Fr.)
Other: Walker Howard (Fr.)
The race is too close to call. Daniels matches offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s ideal scheme, but LSU has been working on his footwork, resulting in some errant throws as he works out the kinks. Brennan looked like the steadiest quarterback this spring. Nussmeier provided the most electric plays. They all look capable. LSU might not decide until preseason camp.