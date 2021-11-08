Basketball is here.
Kim Mulkey is here.
And Will Wade is still here.
The regular season begins for both LSU teams: The women host Nicholls State at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the men follow with a game against UL-Monroe at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Even before her first game, Mulkey has re-energized the LSU women's fan base, ex-players and alumni, and during this first season, she has said she will celebrate small achievements. But she is clearly thinking big — and the LSU community is right there with her. A wave of momentum is starting to build.
Then there's Wade. Despite a seemingly endless stream of controversy, the fifth-year coach remains super-popular with the fan base — and despite some serious roster turnover this season, he remains committed to fielding a competitive program.
We're here with a full preview package on both teams, so dig in and enjoy.
SCOTT RABALAIS ON WILL WADE:
To even the most passionate LSU fan, it would seem the clock is ticking on the Will Wade era. If the NCAA hands down a notice of allegations to LSU that ranges between Level I or Level II allegations (Level I being the worst), the school is contractually within its rights to dismiss Wade. But If Wade is worried about any or all of this, he hides it well.
THE STORY OF DARIUS DAYS:
Will Wade said he has every reason to believe that this year's LSU team will be Darius Days' team. He has played in the shadow of stars such as Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Naz Reid, in addition to the three who departed after last season. Filling that leadership void may have been enough to sway Days to return. Our Sheldon Mickles tells his story.
LSU MEN'S SEASON PREVIEW:
If you’ve watched the LSU men’s basketball team the past four years, you know Will Wade likes to use a fast, push-the-pace style of offense. But with a virtually new team comes a new style: faster.
5 THINGS TO KNOW:
A breakdown of the LSU men's roster, schedule, SEC favorites, players to watch, freshmen to watch and NCAA tournament candidates. Sheldon Mickles has it all here.
SCOTT RABALAIS ON KIM MULKEY:
Mulkey’s arrival has electrified LSU women’s basketball in a way that hasn't been seen in years. Maybe ever. It’s reflected in unprecedented season ticket sales, rising membership in the Fast Break Club and a general crackle of anticipation that something remarkable is about to happen.
WOMEN'S SEASON PREVIEW:
The LSU women open their regular season against Nicholls State at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kim Mulkey seems to have connected with a collection of holdover players, experienced newcomers and freshmen who represent her first LSU team. Jim Kleinpeter previews the team and the season here.