The first LSU baseball game of the season with no coronavirus restrictions on attendance resulted in the biggest crowd of 2021 at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU announced a paid crowd of 6,331 for Friday night’s Southeastern Conference series opener between the Tigers and the No. 1-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Alex Box Stadium has a capacity of 10,326, and the stands appeared to be roughly half full.

Friday’s game was the first since coronavirus-related restrictions and mask requirements were lifted at LSU outdoor sporting venues. This came in the wake of the Gov. John Bel Edwards amending the statewide mask mandate Tuesday to allow local leaders and business to set their own policies. Previously, outdoor venues on campus were limited to 50% capacity.