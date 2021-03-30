Long before the LSU basketball team’s season ended in the NCAA tournament last week, it was a foregone conclusion its top four players would explore their NBA draft options.
Nothing has changed in the nine days since LSU’s second-round loss to Michigan although none of the Tigers' big four — Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days — have made it official.
But it is in the eyes of coach Will Wade, who said he’s recruiting and preparing for next season as if all four will hang up their LSU jerseys and turn pro.
The NBA announced Monday that players have until May 30 to apply for the draft. The deadline to withdraw is July 19 with the two-round, 60-player draft set for July 29.
Wade said on numerous occasions this season that Thomas, a five-star recruit a year ago, would be a one-and-done college player like Naz Reid was two years ago and that Watford, Smart and Days would enter the draft for a second consecutive year.
That was affirmed, Wade said Tuesday, in meetings with all four stars as well as his other players upon their return from Indianapolis.
“I talked to everybody,” he said. “Those four are different; we obviously know they’re putting their names in and they’re most likely all gone. Those are two totally different conversations.
“I think everybody’s mindset right now is they’re staying in (the draft). They’re all declaring.”
Thomas’ name has appeared in the first round of most mock drafts after he led the Southeastern Conference and ranked fourth nationally with 23.0 points a game.
Watford, Smart and Days all got feedback from NBA executives and scouts last summer, but decided to return after the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic.
Wade said several NBA teams have called about “a bunch” of his players.
While saying all four will enter the draft, he didn’t close the door on one or more returning — as unlikely as that may seem at this point — if they don’t get a favorable report.
“If somebody decides to come back, we'll figure that out,” Wade said. “But, we are proceeding as if none of the four are coming back. That’s how we’re recruiting, that’s how we’re managing our roster.”
With that in mind, Wade said he and his coaching staff are working hard on recruiting for the upcoming season and beyond.
If all four players who enter the NBA draft leave, he’ll have two scholarships available from the 13 allowed each season after bringing in Alex Fudge, who reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class, and San Jose State transfer Seneca Knight in January.
The roster will also include November signees Jerrell Colbert and Brandon Murray when they arrive on campus in early June and enroll for the summer semester.
Wade said it’s possible other players on this year’s roster could enter the transfer portal with an eye on getting more playing time somewhere else.
“We’re having all those discussions now, so we’ll see how that shakes out,” he said.
As for his recruiting efforts going forward, Wade would like to sign at least three more players.
He said his focus will primarily be on the transfer portal as well as unsigned seniors and 2022 recruits who may want to reclassify to 2021 and enroll in college early like Fudge did.
“We’re looking at all options,” Wade said. “We’re working hard on the recruiting front.”