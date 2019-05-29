After losing the highest-scoring game in college football history and seeing a scuffle break out on the field after a seven-overtime marathon last season in College Station, LSU coach Ed Orgeron doesn't need to be reminded what's happening in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 30.

"It's going to be a hell of a week when (Texas) A&M comes to town," Orgeron told reporters at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, on Wednesday.

The rematch in 2019 between the Tigers and Aggies certainly won't be short on storylines -- or drama.

Following A&M's 74-72 win in seven overtimes last season, a fracas sparked by Texas A&M wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig led to LSU safety John Battle punching Texas A&M's Cole Fisher, the nephew of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Video obtained by Sports Illustrated shows that Cole Fisher had to restrain Craig, who rushed toward the Tigers' sideline immediately after the game was over.

The eight-second clip appears to show what led to the scuffle between Cole Fisher, LSU assistant Steve Kragthorpe, LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk and Battle.

Gordy Rush, the sideline reporter for LSU radio, said on WDGL-FM 98.1 that after the game was over, Craig ran to the LSU sideline and trash talked.

Craig, a former LSU assistant who was fired when Ed Orgeron was promoted to full-time coach, runs past Orgeron, swinging a balled fist, and nearly connects his fist pumps with LSU starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who idly watches Craig pass by.

Fisher appears to be attempting to restrain Craig the entire way.

Kragthorpe told the USA Today Network that was telling Craig to "move on," and he was unexpectedly "punched in my pacemaker."

Several razor-thin calls tilted the outcome of that game too: Was a player's knee down? Did the clock run out? Did a player actually get a first down?

Orgeron praised the SEC's action this offseason to review officiating protocol.

"They’re looking at everything they’re doing," he said. I think our SEC guys do a tremendous job. I really do. They’re first class. Very professional. Do they make mistakes? Yes, they do. But they’re bringing in consultants so they can get better. They’re very open. They’re a group that wants to be the very best, and in my opinion they are."

Looking back on that game, Orgeron recalled being "angry" about some of the calls that didn't go his team's way.

"I called Steve Shaw (SEC coordinator of football officials) at 6 o’clock in the morning," Orgeron said. "I was angry. He answered my call and my questions. There is a lot of communication on our part that has been very good.