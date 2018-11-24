Madness. Ridiculous. Unfair. Wasted Gatorade.

Whatever you choose to call it, LSU and the accompanying Tweetstorm was riled up into a furor by the events that occurred at the end of regulation and the start of overtime in an epic showdown with Texas A&M.

From an apparent game-sealing interception that wasn't, a 4th-and-18 conversion that appeared short but was never reviewed, a second put back on the clock and an apparent fumble called an incomplete pass, there was much to complain about.

Ed Orgeron even spent the whole of overtime drenched because his players doused him with Gatorade after the game appeared over. It was that crazy.

Texas A&M tied the game at 31-31 as time expired in regulation. Both teams traded field goals in the first overtime, then touchdowns in the second. In the third overtime, teams must go for two-point conversions. The game continued to a 7th overtime before Texas A&M eventually won the highest-scoring game ever 74-72.

Scroll below for some of the best, and most exasperated, reactions as the events unfolded.

