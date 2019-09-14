lsuricefootball0157.111818 bf
No. 4 LSU (2-0) kicks off against Northwestern State (0-2) at Tiger Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The following are notes from pre-game activities.

Pre-game notes:

  • Players who were not dressed out during pre-game warmups: DE Rashard Lawrence, DE Glen Logan, WR Racey McMath
  • LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson warmed up with the team in full pads, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he was "very questionable" to play in the game.
  • The first team offensive line in warmups was as follows: LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis and RT Austin Deculus.
  • The second team offensive line: LT Badara Traore, LG Donavaughn Campbell, C Charles Turner, RG Chasen Hines, RT Cameron Wire.
  • Regular starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles warmed up with the third team offensive line. Charles started against Texas, but he did not play in the season opener against Georgia Southern.
  • If Rosenthal starts at left tackle, it will be the redshirt freshman's first career start at LSU. The 6-foot-7, 314-pound Ferriday High graduate played in his first game against Georgia Southern.

